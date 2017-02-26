All eyes are on the Nokia MWC 2017 event, where as many as four new Nokia handsets are expected to launch. Rumours point to the likes of flagship Nokia 8 phone and Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 affordable Android smartphones being launched at the event, but the centre of attraction will be the Nokia 3310 reboot, which will take us all on a trip down memory lane and bring back memories of the early 2000s. Amidst all this, the Nokia 6 – available only in China at present – will also make an appearance, and may even go global, if reports are to be believed.

The Nokia 3310 reboot is expected to be a feature phone roots running the Series 30+ user interface. It is said to have basic multimedia features and come with swappable faceplates in multiple colours. The design is said to remain similar to the original's but be a little slimmer and weigh a little less; it is also said to have a slightly bigger screen, and the physical alphanumeric keyboard's key size and key structure may be changed. Rumours suggest that Nokia 3310 reboot will be priced at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 4,000), positioning it as a secondary phone for the nostalgic Nokia fans.

Nokia 8 is the long-rumoured flagship Nokia Android phone that has reportedly been under development with the name Nokia P1. The Android 7.0 Nougat-based Nokia 8 is said to have a 5.3-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top, 128GB and 256GB storage options, 6GB RAM, 22.6-megapixel rear camera with Zeiss optics, 3500mAh battery, and IP57 certification for dust- and water-resistance. The smartphone is said to run on Snapdragon 835 chipset. An online Nokia 8 listing pegs the device’s price at CNY 3,188 (approximately Rs. 32,000).

Little is known about Nokia 5 so far, except that it may sport a 5.2-inch display, 12-megapixel rear camera, and 2GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to cost EUR 199 (around Rs. 14,000). Nokia 3, on the other hand, is said to be the entry-level Nokia Android phone, with price tag of EUR 149 (about Rs. 10,500). The smartphone is said to have a 5.2-inch HD screen, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM, 16GB built-in storage, microSD expansion support, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera.

So if you are interested in Nokia 8, Nokia 3310 reboot, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, catch all the Nokia MWC 2017 live updates right here as well hit the floor for live, round-the-clock coverage of the biggest mobile expo of the year.