Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nokia 3310's Iconic Snake Game Now Available on Facebook Messenger

 
26 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 3310's Iconic Snake Game Now Available on Facebook Messenger

Highlights

  • The company announced the arrival of Snake game on Messenger
  • Nokia 3310 refreshed at MWC 2017
  • It is priced at EUR 49

At its MWC 2017 event in Barcelona, HMD Global launched the iconic Snake game seen on the famous Nokia 3310 on Facebook Messenger. The game was very popular in the 90s when Nokia phones were a big deal in the industry, and now it is made available on Messenger for everyone to play.

The company announced the Nokia 3310 (2017) at the event with a large colour display, reimagined keys, and colour popping options. The feature phone comes with the iconic Snake game - a revamped version if you will - with more colours and a new logo. However, Nokia also announced that the game will be available for everyone to play on Facebook Messenger. If you can't see it on the app, chances are that the rollout may have just begun and it should arrive in Messenger for you in the coming days.

Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched at MWC 2017

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 3310 (2017) refresh for the price tag of EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 3,500). The company also confirmed that the new Nokia 3310 will be going on sale in India in Q2 2017. The all-new Nokia 3310 will come with a 22 hour talk-time, and the company claims that it features month long stand-by time. The Nokia 3310 will be available in Warm Red and Yellow with a gloss finish, and will also come in Dark Blue and Grey colour with a matte finish.

Nokia at its launch event in Barcelona also revealed the new Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 Android smartphones in Barcelona at the side-lines of MWC 2017 trade show.

Tags: Nokia, Nokia 3310, Nokia Snake, Snake, Facebook Messenger, Apps, MWC, MWC 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Huawei Watch 2, Watch 2 Classic With 4G LTE Support Launched at MWC 2017
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Nokia 3310's Iconic Snake Game Now Available on Facebook Messenger
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  2. Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched
  3. Moto G5, G5 Plus Launched at MWC 2017; Coming to India in March
  4. Nokia 6 to Be Launched Globally, Coming to India Soon
  5. LG G6 With Dual Rear Cameras, Google Assistant Launched at MWC 2017
  6. Huawei Watch 2 With Cellular Connectivity Launched at MWC 2017
  7. BlackBerry Launches KEYone, the 'Last Smartphone Designed by BlackBerry'
  8. Sony Xperia Smartphone Images Leak Ahead of Monday's MWC 2017 Launch
  9. Reliance Jio Prime, MWC 2017 Buildup, WhatsApp Status and More This Week
  10. Moto G5, G5 Plus Launch at MWC: How to Watch the Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.