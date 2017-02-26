Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 3, Nokia 5 Android Phones Launched at MWC 2017: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
26 February 2017
Nokia 5

Highlights

  • Nokia 3 has been priced at EUR 139
  • Nokia 5 has been priced EUR 189
  • Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones to be available in Q2

Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 were launched by Nokia brand partner HMD Global at the company's Sunday launch event at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Alongside the two new Nokia Android smartphones, the company also announced the global availability of the Nokia 6, which was launched in China last month. The company also unveiled the iconic Nokia 3310 refresh at the same event.

The all-new Nokia 3 has been priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800) while the Nokia 5 has been priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The Nokia 6, on the other hand, will be available at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The company also announced an all-new Nokia 6 Arc Black variant which will sport high-class piano black colour. It has been priced EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 21,000). HMD Global has confirmed that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones will be making their way to the Indian market as well by Q2 2017. The company confirmed that the Nokia 6 will be also heading to the Indian market at the same time. All new Nokia phones are also set to launch in APAC, Middle East, Africa and Europe in Q2 2017.

Both the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Much like other Nougat powered smartphones, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will come with unlimited cloud storage on Google Photos app.

Nokia 3

The Nokia 3 Android smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) HD display and will come with an 8-megapixel selfie and rear camera. The Nokia 3 will sport a machined aluminium frame and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass lamination on top. The Nokia 3 will be available in Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper White.

The Nokia 5, on the other hand, will feature a 5.2-inch HD display.

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360.

