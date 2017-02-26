The iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone made a comeback on Sunday on the sidelines of MWC 2017. HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 3310 (2017) with what it calls with a "modern twist." The Nokia 3310 is the Nokia brand's one of the best-selling feature phones of all time, and it has been priced at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

Nokia 3310 (2017) India sales will begin in Q2 2017, HMD Global has confirmed.

The all-new Nokia 3310 (2017) will come with a 22 hour talk-time, and the company claims that it features month long stand-by time. With the iconic Nokia 3310, the company also brought back the Snake game. The Nokia 3310 will be available in Warm Red and Yellow with a gloss finish while will also come in Dark Blue and Grey colour with a matte finish.

Nokia at its Sunday launch event in Barcelona also revealed the new Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 Android smartphones in Barcelona at the side-lines of MWC 2017 trade show.