Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched at MWC 2017

 
26 February 2017
Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched at MWC 2017

Highlights

  • Nokia 3310 refresh launching in India in Q2 2017
  • It has been priced at EUR 49
  • It will be available with iconic Snakes game

The iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone made a comeback on Sunday on the sidelines of MWC 2017. HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 3310 (2017) with what it calls with a "modern twist." The Nokia 3310 is the Nokia brand's one of the best-selling feature phones of all time, and it has been priced at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 3,500).

Nokia 3310 (2017) India sales will begin in Q2 2017, HMD Global has confirmed.

The all-new Nokia 3310 (2017) will come with a 22 hour talk-time, and the company claims that it features month long stand-by  time. With the iconic Nokia 3310, the company also brought back the Snake game. The Nokia 3310 will be available in Warm Red and Yellow with a gloss finish while will also come in Dark Blue and Grey colour with a matte finish.

Nokia at its Sunday launch event in Barcelona also revealed the new Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 Android smartphones in Barcelona at the side-lines of MWC 2017 trade show.

Nokia 3310 (2017)

Display

2.40-inch

Front Camera

No

Resolution

240x320 pixels

OS

Series 30

Storage

16MB

Rear Camera

2-megapixel

Battery Capacity

1200mAh
Tags: Nokia, Nokia 3310, Nokia 3310 Price, Nokia 3310 Specifications
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched at MWC 2017
 
 

