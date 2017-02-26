Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 6 to Be Launched Globally, Coming to India Soon

 
26 February 2017
Nokia 6 to Be Launched Globally, Coming to India Soon

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 was launched in China in January
  • At that time, it was exclusive to China
  • It will be coming to India by Q2 2017

Nokia 6, the first Nokia Android smartphone manufactured by HMD Global, will be coming to global markets this year. HMD Global made the announcement at its MWC 2017 event on Sunday.

HMD Global revealed that the Nokia 6, which was launched in China in January and was exclusive to the country till date, will be making its way to global markets soon - including India - in Q2 2017. The company also reiterated that the Nokia 6 had done incredibly well in China, with the company receiving 1.3 million registrations for the first sale and the initial quantity being sold out in about 23 seconds. The price of the smartphone in Europe will be EUR 229.

At the MWC 2017 event, Nokia also announced a new Nokia 6 Art Black special edition smartphone, which will be sold at EUR 299.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support.

On the camera front, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

 

 

Nokia 6 to Be Launched Globally, Coming to India Soon
 
 

