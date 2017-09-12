iPhone 8, iPhone X Launch Event Set to Start: Live Updates

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will become official tonight at the Apple launch event at the Steve Job Theater in the new Apple Campus in Cupertino, California. The launch event will see the tenth anniversary iPhone - expected to be called iPhone X - take centrestage, while iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus take over from the last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Along with the new smartphones, Apple is also said to be launching several other products, such as the LTE-capable Apple Watch Series 3, an Apple TV model with 4K and HDR support, new AirPods, and even a new iPod touch model. But it will be iPhone X that everyone will be on top of everyone's mind, with its bezel-less design and facial recognition, among other features. If trends from previous years' iPhone events are anything to go by, we can also expect potshots at the state of Android updates as well.

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and What Else You Can Expect From Apple's September 12 Event

The Apple event this year is expected to begin at 10.30 pm IST on September 12 and you are in the right place for live updates. Even though pretty much everything has been leaked, there still is some room for surprises. We still don't know which third-party developers will be on stage to demo stuff you can do with the iPhone X or iPhone 8. If you are an optimistic gamer, you could perhaps hope for a surprise appearance from Nintendo on stage at the Apple event.

How to Watch Apple's September 12 Event

There's been talk about Apple adding 4K HDR support to iTunes movies for some time and that strongly hints at a new Apple TV. This means that you will finally be able to enjoy extremely high quality movies and TV shows on your Apple TV if a new device launches. The rumours around the LTE Apple Watch also refuse to die down and that can only be a good thing. We could pretty soon be living in a world where you can use your Apple Watch and AirPods as your primary communications devices. There's no way the iPhone is going away from people's lives though but one can dream of a future where the primary communications device is not the smartphone.