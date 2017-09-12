At Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Campus, Apple chief executive Tim Cook announced a new generation of its streaming device called Apple TV 4K. The Apple TV 4K offers two new features - High Dynamic Range (HDR), and high resolution support of 4K. On the content side, Apple TV 4K is getting access to movies in 4K at low-price, and later this year, the company will be bringing live sports.

Company's executive Eddy Cue said Apple has redesigned the user interface of Apple TV to naturally fit the 4K display. Cue said the company is also bringing several titles in 4K resolution from large Hollywood studios to iTunes. The best part? Cue said the price of these titles will be same as their HD counterpart, a move that gives advantage to Apple over other streaming devices. These titles will be available from the TV app, Cue said.

Getting support for 4K makes the Apple TV 4K future proof in a way, at least for several years. Even as most streaming devices today max out support at full-HD, content in 4K is slowly becoming more popular. HDR technology improves the colour reproduction and offers more brightness.

Inside the Apple TV 4K is A10X Fusion, the SoC the company previously used in its mammoth iPad Pro tablet. The Apple TV works with iPhone and iPad, letting people watch photos and videos from their portable devices on the big screen.

Apple TV 4K price in the US starts at $179 (roughly Rs. 11,400), and it will be available to order from Friday, September 15, with availability from September 22. Apple TV 4K price in India is Rs. 15,900 for 32GB and Rs. 17,900 for 64GB. The Apple TV (4th Generation) 32GB will be priced at Rs. 12,900 - exact availability has not been detailed.

At the event, the company also announced Apple Watch Series 3, a major upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 2 the company announced last year. The Apple Watch Series 3 offers the ability to make and receive phone calls from the smartwatch itself. The company at the event also unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones - more details on this as they come.