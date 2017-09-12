At the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X launch event, Sky, a new game from lauded indie studio, thatgamecompany was revealed. It’s a co-operative multiplayer game that’s exclusive to Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone “this winter” claimed thatgamecompany’s CEO Jenova Chen.

Sky’s trailer showed off an art style not too dissimilar from the studio’s previous game, Journey. Merging mysterious looking characters in a colourful world. Players don the role of children of the light. The objective according to Chen is “to bring the light where it’s needed the most.” It’s backed by a live orchestral score, an ever-expanding world, and is dubbed as a “romantic social adventure game.”

Revealed during the Apple TV 4K section of the event, Chen stated how Metal 2 and the A10x Fusion chip in the Apple TV 4K allowed for detailed clouds and creatures. Upto eight players can join in an adventure across the world and it sports an elegant control scheme - allowing it to be used with a single finger on the Siri remote.

While Sky has been billed as an exclusive to iOS devices, we won’t be surprised to see it hit the PS4 in the future what with thatgamecompany’s last three games being on Sony’s platforms.