Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ARKit-Powered Game 'The Machines' Revealed at Apple iPhone X Event

 
13 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
ARKit-Powered Game 'The Machines' Revealed at Apple iPhone X Event

Highlights

  • The Machines is a tabletop sci-fi game
  • It is powered by ARKit
  • It's out for iOS this month

At the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X launch event, Directive Games - a Shanghai-based studio took to the stage to announce The Machines. It’s powered by ARKit and claims to be the world’s first competitive augmented reality game.

ARKit Could Be iOS 11’s Killer Feature: What You Need to Know to Get Started

The Machines has two factions - the rebels and the dominators squaring off in battle onscreen with a sci-fi aesthetic not too dissimilar from the Warhammer 40K games. Utilising a top down perspective, you can battle your friends in the same room or those the world over. You can move your phone around to see the game unfold in front of you akin to a tabletop game. Using the Unreal Engine, Directive Game’s Atli Mar stated that The Machines can render 1.2 million polygons. The Machines is out on the App Store this month.

 

"It's like you're not just controlling the game, you are in the game," says its developer, Atli Mar, CEO and co-founder of Directive Games.

I Love AR and VR, but I’m Not Looking Forward to Apple's ARKit

With ARKit being the next frontier for many a developer - gaming or otherwise, it will be interesting to see how many developers take advantage of ARKit, or if it, much like the Kinect, ends up being a gimmick.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: The Machines, Directive Games, Apple Event 2017, Apple Event, iPhone X Launch, iPhone 8 Launch, iPhone 8 Plus Launch, ARKit, AR, Augmented Reality
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched, Coming to India on September 29: Price, Specifications, Features
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
ARKit-Powered Game 'The Machines' Revealed at Apple iPhone X Event
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 3
TRENDING
  1. iPhone X With Face ID Facial Recognition Unveiled: Event Highlights
  2. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; India Price & Release Date Announced
  3. iPhone X With 5.8-Inch Super Retina Bezel-Less Display, Face ID Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi A1 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. iPhone X Price, Specifications, Features & More You Need to Know
  6. How to Watch iPhone 8, iPhone X Launch Live Stream Online
  7. Google Suffers Major Outage With Gmail, YouTube, Maps, More Affected
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India Launch, iPhone X Leaks, and More: 360 Daily
  9. EU's Margrethe Vestager, the Dane Who Is Google's Bane
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Priced in India at Rs. 67,900: Event Highlights
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.