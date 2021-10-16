Technology News
DC FanDome 2021: The Biggest Trailers and Announcements — Live!

From The Batman to The Flash, it's all happening tonight.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 October 2021 22:17 IST
Highlights
  • DC FanDome 2021 begins 10:30pm IST in India on Saturday
  • Mega virtual DC event expected to run for several hours
  • The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam part of DC FanDome

Now, we're moving onto a behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Jason Momoa

2021-10-16T22:47:39+0530

The Flash is finally getting his boots! Grant Gustin and Candice Patton arrived at DC FanDome to reveal the news

2021-10-16T22:47:16+0530

In it, some mercenaries come across Black Adam, and it doesn't go well for them

2021-10-16T22:43:36+0530

We're now getting a first look at Black Adam

2021-10-16T22:40:31+0530

Black Adam is the first to go

2021-10-16T22:40:15+0530

00:00 DC FanDome 2021 opens with a trailer of sorts, giving us a peek at what to expect from the next few hours. Bits of The Batman, Sweet Tooth, The Flash TV, and a lot more

2021-10-16T22:34:54+0530

And we're live, with the biggest DC stars — from Dwayne Johnson to Jason Momoa — welcoming us to DC FanDome 2021

2021-10-16T22:32:24+0530

And the countdown is up. Less than two minutes to go 🦸

2021-10-16T22:28:21+0530

The 2021 DC FanDome main event kicks off in 10 minutes, come hang with us 🥳

2021-10-16T22:20:48+0530

DC FanDome 2021 — the returning DC global virtual fan event — has a lot to offer. A trailer for director Matt Reeves' The Batman with Robert Pattinson. First looks at John Cena-led Peacemaker series from The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn, the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam movie that also has Pierce Brosnan, and the multiverse The Flash movie with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. On the TV side, we will be treated to sneak peeks for returning Arrowverse series, be it The Flash season 8, Batwoman season 3, Superman & Lois season 2, or Sweet Tooth season 2. Plus, DC FanDome 2021 also (hopefully) brings extended gameplay for Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It's all happening on Saturday, October 16 starting 10:30pm IST.

To present all of this, the biggest DC stars and filmmakers will join DC FanDome 2021 from around the world. You can expect to see the aforementioned Johnson, Pattinson, Reeves, Cena, Gunn, Brosnan, and Miller. From the DC Films department, the likes of Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, The Batman's Zoë Kravitz, Shazam!'s Zachary Levi, and Black Adam's Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge will all be there. Additionally, The Flash, Batwoman, and Supergirl themselves — Grant Gustin, Javicia Leslie, and Melissa Benoist — will turn up alongside dozens of Arrowverse stars. You can also expect to see Harley Quinn's Kaley Cuoco, Rosario Dawson from DMZ, in addition to directors and producers J.J. Abrams and Ava DuVernay.

Better yet, you can watch all of DC FanDome 2021 for free. No registration, no sign-up required. You can head to the official website, DCFanDome.com. Or just hit the play button on that YouTube player that we've got on the top. If a live stream isn't your cup of tea (or you're just on a poor Internet connection, we feel you), don't worry — that's what we, and this live blog, is here for. Bookmark and stay tuned, Gadgets 360 will bring you the latest and biggest updates from DC FanDome 2021 right on this page. The page will refresh itself periodically. If it doesn't, just hit that lovely refresh button you see below the YouTube player.

If you have questions for us, please tweet @Gadgets360 with #DCFanDome. You can also write directly to me at akhilarora [@] ndtv.com. I could really use some human interaction, what with DC FanDome 2021 kicking off at 10:30pm IST and expected to run for several hours into the night.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03).
