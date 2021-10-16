DC FanDome 2021: The Biggest Trailers and Announcements — Live!

DC FanDome 2021 — the returning DC global virtual fan event — has a lot to offer. A trailer for director Matt Reeves' The Batman with Robert Pattinson. First looks at John Cena-led Peacemaker series from The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn, the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam movie that also has Pierce Brosnan, and the multiverse The Flash movie with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. On the TV side, we will be treated to sneak peeks for returning Arrowverse series, be it The Flash season 8, Batwoman season 3, Superman & Lois season 2, or Sweet Tooth season 2. Plus, DC FanDome 2021 also (hopefully) brings extended gameplay for Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It's all happening on Saturday, October 16 starting 10:30pm IST.

To present all of this, the biggest DC stars and filmmakers will join DC FanDome 2021 from around the world. You can expect to see the aforementioned Johnson, Pattinson, Reeves, Cena, Gunn, Brosnan, and Miller. From the DC Films department, the likes of Aquaman's Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, The Batman's Zoë Kravitz, Shazam!'s Zachary Levi, and Black Adam's Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge will all be there. Additionally, The Flash, Batwoman, and Supergirl themselves — Grant Gustin, Javicia Leslie, and Melissa Benoist — will turn up alongside dozens of Arrowverse stars. You can also expect to see Harley Quinn's Kaley Cuoco, Rosario Dawson from DMZ, in addition to directors and producers J.J. Abrams and Ava DuVernay.

Better yet, you can watch all of DC FanDome 2021 for free. No registration, no sign-up required. You can head to the official website, DCFanDome.com. Or just hit the play button on that YouTube player that we've got on the top. If a live stream isn't your cup of tea (or you're just on a poor Internet connection, we feel you), don't worry — that's what we, and this live blog, is here for. Bookmark and stay tuned, Gadgets 360 will bring you the latest and biggest updates from DC FanDome 2021 right on this page. The page will refresh itself periodically. If it doesn't, just hit that lovely refresh button you see below the YouTube player.

