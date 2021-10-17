Shazam is back for a second go. At DC FanDome on Saturday, Zachary Levi and Co. gave us a first behind-the-scenes look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the upcoming sequel to the 2019 original. It showcased Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu in costume, who are playing the Greek god Atlas' daughters Hespera and Kalypso in the second Shazam movie. And following a set photo featuring the Shazam Family earlier this year, DC FanDome gave us another peek at the superhero squad that will face up against these new threats.

“We're raising the bar with this one,” Levi said at DC FanDome, teasing what DC fans can expect from Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Levi also talked about the fun they had on the sets. While the movie wrapped production a couple of months back, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is not due for almost two more years weirdly. I suppose this has to do with the structure and the bigger plans that Warner Bros. has for the DC Extended Universe, which is growing not only in cinemas but will also expand on HBO Max going forward.

Zachary Levi as Shazam on the sets of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Photo Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

Before we see Shazam! Fury of the Gods in 2023, the DCEU will bring us Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam in July 2022, The Flash with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in November 2022, and Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December 2022. Before all that, we have Robert Pattinson in The Batman in March 2022 — it's not part of the DCEU though, unlike the others.

In addition to Levi, Mirren, and Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods also stars Asher Angel as the teenager Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as his physically disabled superhero-fan foster brother Freddy Freeman, Faithe Herman as his good-natured younger foster sister Darla Dudley, Grace Fulton as his mature academically driven older foster sister Mary Bromfield, Ian Chen as his obsessive gamer younger foster brother Eugene Choi, and Jovan Armand as his shy older foster brother Pedro Peña.

Upon saying the word “Shazam!”, Batson and his foster siblings turn into their adult superhero forms who are played respectively by Levi, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Fulton, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will also feature the returning Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews as their foster mother and father Rosa and Víctor Vásquez, respectively.

Behind the scenes, Shazam!'s director David F. Sandberg and writer Henry Gayden return in those respective capacities on Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Gyula Pados — known for his work on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level — serves as the cinematographer. Peter Safran and Geoff Johns are producers on the second Shazam live-action movie. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a production of DC Films, New Line Cinema, The Safran Company, and Mad Ghost Productions. Warner Bros. Pictures handles distribution worldwide.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to release June 2, 2023 in cinemas in India and around the world.