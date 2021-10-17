The Batman trailer is here — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. At DC FanDome on Saturday, Robert Pattinson the new Batman, Zoë Kravitz the new Catwoman, and The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming standalone reboot of the Dark Knight. “The delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not very clear”, Pattinson said at DC FanDome. The new The Batman trailer gives a proper look at Gotham City and teases the action sequences. The Batman trio spoke extensively about the film before they debuted the new trailer. We also get a featurette alongside that set up the world that this version of Batman lives in, with Pattinson, Kravitz and Reeves talking in it.

Gotham City cops apprehend the Riddler (Paul Dano) at the start of the new The Batman trailer. “Fear is a tool,” Batman (Pattinson) says later, before we see him go ballistic on some criminals. Riddler says he's been trying to reach Batman. Elsewhere, he meets Selina Kyle (Kravitz). His butler Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) warns him that there's not much left for him if he goes down this path. Batman vows that he's vengeance, before The Batman trailer descends into a flurry of action.

The Batman trailer DC FanDome

The Batman Hindi trailer DC FanDome

The Batman Tamil trailer DC FanDome

The Batman Telugu trailer DC FanDome

In addition to Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/ Batman and Kravitz as the anti-hero cat burglar Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, The Batman also stars Paul Dano as the serial killer Edward Nashton/ Riddler who taunts Batman and the police, Jeffrey Wright as Batman's police ally James Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Bruce's mentor and butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the disfigured crime lord Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin.

Barry Keoghan plays Gotham City officer Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson is Gotham mayoral candidate Bella Reál, and Alex Ferns portrays Gotham City Commissioner Pete Savage. The Batman has undisclosed roles for Gil Perez-Abraham, twins Charlie and Max Carver, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Con O'Neill.

Behind the scenes, Reeves directs The Batman off a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2). Greig Fraser (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) serves as the cinematographer. On The Batman, Reeves reunites with War for the Planet of the Apes collaborators, including celebrated composer Michael Giacchino, and editor William Hoy (who edited the DC film with Tyler Nelson).

Reeves is also a producer on The Batman with Dylan Clark. The Batman is a production of Reeves' 6th & Idaho, DC Films, and Dylan Clark Productions. Warner Bros. Pictures is the global distributor. The Batman was made on an estimated budget of $100 million (about Rs. 750 crores).

Though The Batman is technically the next DC movie, it's not part of the DC Extended Universe — the shared universe that encompasses the likes of Shazam! and Wonder Woman. The DCEU does have three titles in 2022 though: Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam in July 2022, The Flash with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in November 2022, and Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December 2022. Shazam returns in Shazam! Fury of the Gods in June 2023.

The Batman releases March 4, 2022 in cinemas in India (in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu) and around the world.

The Batman poster

The official poster for The Batman

Photo Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.