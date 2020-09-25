Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies

Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies

Google clarified after reports cited it saying it is allowed to share customers transaction data.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 September 2020 14:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies

Google Pay says it is in full compliance with UPI procedural guidelines

Highlights
  • Google has contended Google Pay is permitted to share customers data
  • It has also said that Google Pay only stores ordinary customer data
  • The high court on Thursday listed the matter for hearing on November 10

Google on Friday said Google Pay does not share customer transaction data with any third party outside the payments flow.

The clarification from Google came after reports cited the company's submission to the Delhi High Court saying it is allowed to share customers transaction data with third parties with the prior permission of NPCI and payment service providing (PSP) banks.

"This is to clarify that press reports on the basis of the affidavit filed by Google before the Delhi High Court, do not represent the complete facts," a Google spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson added that Google Pay is in full compliance with Unified Payment Interface (UPI) procedural guidelines, issued by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the applicable laws.

"...and does not share customer transaction data with any third party outside the payments flow," the spokesperson further said.

The submission by Google was filed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan in response to a PIL seeking action against Google Pay for allegedly violating the RBI's guidelines related to data localisation, storage and sharing.

The high court on Thursday listed the matter for hearing on November 10, as the Centre and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have not filed their responses yet.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pay, UPI, NPCI, data localisation
Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Roadmap Announced, 7 Phones to Get It in 2020

Related Stories

Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  3. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  4. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  5. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  6. Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Coming Soon
  7. Nokia 7.3 Leaked Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor
  8. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  10. Mi TV Master With 8K Resolution, 5G Support Launching September 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Offering 1GB Free Data for 7 Days to Select Users
  2. Amazon Echo Show 10 With Rotating Display, 13-Megapixel Camera, Netflix Support Launched
  3. Google Pay Doesn't Share Customer Data With Third Party Outside of Payments Flow, Company Clarifies
  4. Amazon Boosts Ring Security Product Lineup With Indoor Drone, Car Alarm System
  5. Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Roadmap Announced, 7 Phones to Get It in 2020
  6. Jio Launches In-Flight Connectivity Packs, Adds 2 New International Roaming Options With Wi-Fi Calling
  7. Mi Watch Lite Allegedly Spotted in UL (Demko) Listing, May Be Rebranded Redmi Watch
  8. Realme’s First Phone to Run Realme UI 2.0 Out of the Box Launching Next Month
  9. Oppo Smart TV Launching in October; May Come in 55-inch and 65-inch Models
  10. NASA OSIRIS-REx Probe to Touch Down on Asteroid Bennu on October 20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com