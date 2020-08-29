Technology News
Google Pay Spotted Testing NFC-Based Card Payments Option in India

Once your card is added to Google Pay, you will get tap and pay functionality for making touchless payments using your smartphone.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 August 2020 15:52 IST
Google Pay Spotted Testing NFC-Based Card Payments Option in India

Google Pay was announced to receive tokenized cards last year

Highlights
  • Google Pay has started allowing some users to add their cards
  • The new offering is limited to Axis and SBI Visa cards
  • Google Pay is adding the new option under the Payment methods settings

Google Pay in India has been spotted allowing some users to add their NFC-powered credit and debit cards as a payment method in addition to the existing bank account option. The new development would help Google initiate tokenized payments cards — the offering that was announced at Google for India last year to enable secure online payments via Google Pay using credit and debit cards. It was set to roll out for Visa cards in a few weeks. However, the option didn't reach the public even after nearly a year of its announcement.

As reported by Android Police, Google Pay has been spotted testing brought support for adding credit and debit cards. Users need to verify their card by entering the OTP they get from the bank to add their card to the app. Once registered, Google Pay brings tap and pay functionality that can be used at NFC-enabled terminals for making touchless payments using a smartphone.

google pay card add option image android police Google Pay

Google Pay seems to have added the option to add credit and debit cards for some users
Photo Credit: Android Police

 

Reddit has a thread that suggests card support has been in testing on Google Pay for nearly a month. However, it still seems to be limited to select users and is yet to receive a broader rollout.

Google has also created a support page that details the steps to add a credit or debit card to the Google Pay app. It says that the option to add a card is available under the Payment methods section of the settings menu. However, it is important to note that the support page mentions not all Google Pay users would have it currently. Card support is also limited to Visa cards issued by Axis and State Bank of India (SBI).

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to spot the option to add cards on the latest Google Pay app for both Android and iOS devices. An email sent to Google for clarity on the rollout didn't elicit a response at the time of filing this story.

The arrival of the option to add cards to Google Pay is setting the pitch for tokenized cards that the search giant announced last year. The feature was projected to bring a secure online payment experience by using digital tokens instead of showing the actual credit or debit card number to payment gateways. Google had said that tokenized cards would be available for Visa cards issued by Axis, HDFC, Kotak, and Standard Chartered banks. However, the new rollout seems even limited in nature.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pay, Google
