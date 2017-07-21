All eyes are on Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani now that he has taken the stage to deliver his speech at the company’s AGM in Mumbai. Last year, Ambani used the opportunity to announce the launch of Reliance Jio services, and the effects of that launch are being felt in the telecom industry till today. The focus at this year’s Reliance AGM is on the JioPhone, a 4G-capable feature phone that could potentially have an even bigger impact on India’s mobile and telecom landscape.

Mukesh Ambani started the Jio-centric announcements by reiterating the record-breaking journey of the company, which he claimed acquired 7 customers per second, and now has 125 million users as of now. He spoke about Jio users consuming 125GB of data every month, which includes 165 crore hours of high-speed video every month, adding that India has overtaken the US and China in data consumption to take the pole position. Extolling the achievements of the company, Mukesh Ambani added of the 76 crore mobile phone users in India, over 50 crore have been left out of the digital revolution because of feature phones. Jio will improve its 4G-only network over the next year so that it outstrips the 2G network in the country, and will set up 10,000 Jio offices across the country. On top, the company has launched its long-rumoured 4G-capable JioPhone

Reliance Jio’s two big selling points have been free voice calls and affordable 4G data, though the two features may have appealed to different audiences. While smartphone users love that data is now cheaper than before, feature phone users love the fact they don’t need to pay for calls and SMS, which obviously tend to be their major use case. The Lyf-JioPhone will aim to marry the two worlds, by offering 4G Internet and other features at a price that is expected to appeal to a wide audience. Lyf is Reliance Retail’s brand under the group has launched multiple Android smartphones till date.

Reliance Jio Lyf 4G VoLTE phone specifications

Early rumours had suggested that the JioPhone could be priced at Rs. 500, but recent reports have pegged the price to be under Rs. 1,500, and given the features it is said to offer, the latter looks to be a more realistic price point. While we will have to wait a little for the price, JioPhone specifications have been revealed. JioPhone buyers will get an alphanumeric keypad, 2.4-inch display with QVGA display, SD card slot, torchlight, FM radio.

JioPhone specifications announced at Reliance AGM

As for specifications, the phone is expected to come with dual SIM functionality, 2-megapixel rear camera, VGA front camera, FM radio, and Bluetooth connectivity. The JioPhone has been tipped to come with a 4GB of internal storage, and 512MB of RAM. The mobile will have the ability to install and run apps, including Jio’s own apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and others. The JioPhone will be able to connect to any TV using a cable developed by the company to show content from JioTV and JioCinema apps to watch the content on the big screen.

There is a new Rs. 153 Jio plan for JioPhone buyers, which will come with unlimited data - i.e. without caps. Those planning to buy the plan and the cable can opt for both together at Rs. 309. There will also be Rs. 24 Jio sachet with 2-day validity, and Rs. 54 recharge with 7-day validity.

The Reliance AGM live stream has started, with Mukesh Ambani on the stage to make the announcements.

