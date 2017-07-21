Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani today announced the JioPhone, a brand-new dirt-cheap feature phone that he said will deliver “digital independence” to all Indians. Here is a 5-point guide to Reliance Jio’s brand new feature phone.
- The JioPhone is is free, but you must deposit Rs 1,500 (fully refundable after 3 years). (Full details of the JioPhone)
- JioPhone users will get unlimited data at Rs 153 per month, entirely 4G, and all voice calls and SMS will be free. (Full details of JioPhone plans)
- Testing starts August 15, pre-booking for the phone starts August 24, will be available in September on first-come first-serve basis. Jio says it aims to make 5 million.
- The JioPhone of course comes with Internet connectivity, follows voice commands, and recognises 22 Indian languages.
- Access to Jio services like JioTV, JioMovies, and others will be included.