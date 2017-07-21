Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Phone Is Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit: Your 5 Point Guide

  hindi
21 July 2017
Jio Phone Is Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit: Your 5 Point Guide

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani today announced the JioPhone, a brand-new dirt-cheap feature phone that he said will deliver “digital independence” to all Indians. Here is a 5-point guide to Reliance Jio’s brand new feature phone.

  1. The JioPhone is is free, but you must deposit Rs 1,500 (fully refundable after 3 years). (Full details of the JioPhone)
  2. JioPhone users will get unlimited data at Rs 153 per month, entirely 4G, and all voice calls and SMS will be free. (Full details of JioPhone plans)
  3. Testing starts August 15, pre-booking for the phone starts August 24, will be available in September on first-come first-serve basis. Jio says it aims to make 5 million.
  4. The JioPhone of course comes with Internet connectivity, follows voice commands, and recognises 22 Indian languages.
  5. Access to Jio services like JioTV, JioMovies, and others will be included.

