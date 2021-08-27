Why HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro Is the Ultimate Smartwatch Choice for 2021

Smartphones brought tiny computers inside our pockets, and smartwatches have helped bring a similar experience right on our wrists. What started as a way to receive notifications on your wrist, has now extended into a full-blown product that's packed with essential features. Gone are the days when you asked yourself, 'do I need a smartwatch?', you now want to check which smartwatch would be ideal for you.

A smartwatch not only helps you stay connected to your loved ones, but also helps you stay focused on your health goals. HUAWEI recently launched its new HUAWEI Watch 3 and HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro smartwatches which are packed with powerful features to help you stay healthy and connected in the new normal.

If you're looking to buy a top smartwatch in UAE, you should check out the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro. Below, we'll tell you what makes it a really special smartwatch.

Elegant design

HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro looks more like a traditional watch than a smartwatch, yet packs all the innovative features you need today. The smartwatch features a polished stainless steel body with a pane of ultra-curved 3D glass, and a large display. HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is the company's first smartwatch to feature a 3D rotating crown with tactile feedback. You can zoom in and out of images, slide across menu options easily on the new HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro.





The elegant design makes it look more professional, creating an impression every single time someone looks at it when you're out. The vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED display makes everything more readable no matter if you're indoors or outdoors. HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro comes with 30 amazing, pre-installed faces to brighten up your day. You can also pick from over 1,000 designs on the HUAWEI Watch Face Store.

All-day health monitoring

Smartwatches are perfect if you're looking to stay healthy. In case you're wondering how, the answer is simple - smartwatches can help track your daily activities along with smart health data to give you the essential information necessary to stay healthy. HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is packed with sensors and software-based features to help you monitor your progress easily and clearly.

HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro comes with a Skin Temperature Detector that can quickly tell you if you're running a fever. In the new normal, it's one of the most essential features you can carry on your wrist. Another critical feature most users need these days is an SpO2 monitor, and the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro comes with one. You can easily monitor your blood oxygen saturation, thanks to the company's advanced light technology powered by TruSeen 4.5+.





You can also monitor your heart rate accurately using the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro, with a new and more powerful sensor that's powered by advanced algorithms to give you an accurate reading every single time. HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is ready to help you in case of an emergency. The smartwatch can immediately switch to emergency mode, and alert a designated contact in case you fall.

Besides monitoring your essentials, HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro can also help you track over 100 workout modes, including 19 pro modes for indoor and outdoor sports. All your health data is available securely and clearly in the HUAWEI Health app on your phone.

eSIM connectivity and long-lasting battery life

Traditional smartwatches need to be paired with a smartphone, and you need to carry your phone with you to access all the smartwatch features. With eSIM connectivity, you can enjoy staying connected with your HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro even without your smartphone. You can activate the eSIM service on your phone and use the same phone number as the smartwatch. The feature helps you make and receive calls, text messages, and cellular data on the go.

Most smartwatches need to be charged daily, but the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro comes with ultra-long battery life, with up to five days on a single charge in smart mode and up to 21 days in the ultra-long battery life mode.

Smart experience

HUAWEI has teamed up with several local, regional, and international companies to bring their apps to the HUAWEI Watch 3 series. These include Emirates, Talabat, Jeeny, and the Dubai Taxi Corporation. These are some of the first partners to bring their apps on the new HUAWEI Watch 3 and HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro models.

Emirates flyers will be able to see their trip details by simply entering their booking reference number directly on the HUAWEI Watch 3, HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro. Once the booking is retrieved, users will be able to receive updates related to their flight by a simple glance at their wrist.

Petal Maps app is now available on AppGallery for HUAWEI Watch 3 series models. Users can easily download the app and access its navigation features, making it easier to walk or cycle around by accessing directions directly on their smartwatches. HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro also comes with a Smart Hand Gesture Control (OTA required) which can intelligently sense several hand gestures.

Price and pre-orders

If you're looking to buy a new smartwatch that's truly the master of all trades, the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is the one for you. HUAWEI Watch 3 is priced at AED 1,599 for the Active Edition and AED 1,699 for the Classic Edition. HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro comes in Classic Edition, and costs AED 1,999. Pre-orders are now live in the UAE. Customers will be able to receive a gift offer consisting of HUAWEI Freebuds 3 worth AED 529 on pre-ordering these new smartwatches.