Technology News
loading

How adidas Pulseboost HD Will Revolutionise Urban Running

Putting on a pair of running shoes will never be the same after you try the new Pulseboost HD.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 15:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
How adidas Pulseboost HD Will Revolutionise Urban Running

An urban runner can feel the city's heartbeat under his feet. He doesn't run because it's fun, and certainly not just because it keeps him fit. Running makes him feel alive and brings the kind of joy to his heart that nothing else can.

Running shoes mean everything to someone who runs across a concrete jungle. If you ask an urban runner, he'll tell you how important his shoes are. These runners want nothing but the best, and that's where adidas has been excelling since 2013.

Picture2 adidas

 

So what happened in 2013? That's the year when adidas put a dent in the world of running shoes. The company launched a new midsole technology called Boost. Running shoes featuring Boost technology-empowered urban runners across the world. There was on looking back.

Six years down the line, adidas has perfected its Boost technology to power the next generation of powerful running shoes for urban runners. Pulseboost HD is the first silhouette to feature this new technology, promising more stability and high performance while running in concrete jungles.

But what is Boost HD and what makes it so cool?

adidas has teamed up with BASF, a leading chemical company to develop a new process. The use of TPU by adidas in their Boost range of shoes is one of the best possible material for running shoes. The material is perfect for the sole of a running shoe which is under constant, repetitive impact as it retains its shape even under great loads of up to 3 or 4 times the body weight. Due to the particle cell foam, it allows the foam sole to be extremely light while giving back significant energy given by the runner giving the best results.

Adding to its coolest quotient, adidas tinkered with the basic technology behind Boost to create Boost HD. The final result is far better than anything you could ever imagine. Putting on a pair of running shoes will never be the same again after you try on the new Pulseboost HD.

Picture1 adidas

 

Hence, if you are an enthusiastic athlete and running is a part of your daily boost, then adidas Pulseboost HD is your go-to shoe.

To find out more about adidas Pulseboost HD, click here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Tipped to Sport Dual Camera Setup With Large Sony IMX600 Series Sensors, Trial Production Reportedly Begins
How adidas Pulseboost HD Will Revolutionise Urban Running
Comment
 
 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  5. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  6. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM
  7. HP Spectre Folio, HP Spectre x360 LTE Models Debut in India
  8. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Surface, Tipped to Run Android Q Out-of-the-Box
  9. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  10. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Tipped to Sport Dual Camera Setup With Large Sony IMX600 Series Sensors, Trial Production Reportedly Begins
  2. Gemini Man Trailer Explains Why They Cloned Will Smith, Not Nelson Mandela
  3. Honor 20 Pro Global Rollout Begins, India Sales Should Commence Soon
  4. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Tipped to Include Android Q, 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, and 256GB of Storage
  5. WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Said to Now Have 400 Million Users in the Country
  6. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC, Face Unlock Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Campaigning to Break Up Tech 'Monopoly' He Helped Create
  8. His Dark Materials BBC-HBO Series Will Only Run for Two Seasons
  9. BSNL Rs. 1,399, Rs. 1,001 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls and Other Benefits for 270 Days Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.