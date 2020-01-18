HONOR MagicWatch 2: The Ideal Smartwatch for Indian Millennials

Smartwatches have evolved over the last few years in ways that have made them almost a necessity. A powerful wearable on your wrist can be as useful as a mobile phone in your pocket. While HONOR is popular amongst young Indian smartphone buyers, the company also makes some interesting wearables in the form of fitness bands and smartwatches.

HONOR's latest entrant in the wearables market is the HONOR MagicWatch 2. The smartwatch offers an exciting set of features at a price that's more on the affordable side. While most smartwatches in the market are priced too high, affordable alternatives lack some essential features. HONOR MagicWatch 2 combines all the powerful features with an attractive price tag.

Design

The HONOR MagicWatch 2's enclosure is made out of 316L stainless steel. This is the same material that's used in the aerospace industry, making the watch strong enough to handle the daily wear and tear. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 features a circular design that makes it look more like a conventional watch. The smartwatch is light on your wrist while still being powerful enough to be your daily driver.

Display

HONOR's latest smartwatch features 2.4cm (0.96") Full Screen Color Touch an always-on AMOLED Display. With 160 x 80 HD Resolution you don't have the watch's display to brighten up if you want to quickly check the time or glance through an important notification. But that's not all, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 lets you set up a personalised watch face using your smartphone. You can even set up multiple photos to appear each time you glance at it.

Performance

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 is powered by Huawei's Kirin A1 chipset. The custom chipset is powerful enough to drive all your daily needs, run apps, and optimise battery consumption. Kirin A1 will ensure your smartwatch doesn't slow you down and you get a lag-free experience you've come to expect from HONOR products.

Battery

Most smartwatches these days have one big problem – low battery life. Premium smartwatches can last for as long as 24-36 hours at the most. However, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 can go on until 14 days on a single full charge, letting you continue your fitness regime without any distraction of battery running low.

Fitness

Smartwatches are also great fitness trackers given the amount of power they possess. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 can track all your daily fitness activities while motivating you to stay active on a daily basis. You can track as many as 15 different fitness activities using goal-based fitness modes baked into the smartwatch's software.

To track your fitness activities accurately, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 features dual satellite positioning systems to track your speed and route while you're running or walking.

You can even take the HONOR MagicWatch 2 for a swim, thanks to the 50m water-resistance capability. The new Huawei TruSeen 3.5 technology helps track your swimming sessions and can even monitor your heart rate accurately. What's more? The HONOR MagicWatch 2 can also track Vo2Max levels, helping you optimise your workouts properly. Huawei TruRelax can help you manage your daily stress, a feature that works on Android smartphones. Huawei TruSleep 2.0 helps you identify your sleep patterns and gives you the right kind of insights you need to monitor your sleep.

While you're working out, you can wirelessly play music from the HONOR MagicWatch 2 using the built-in 4GB storage. You can also connect Bluetooth headphones with the smartwatch to listen to your favourite music on-the-go. The watch additionally features Bluetooth calling, which lets you take calls on your smartphone, using the MagicWatch 2.

HONOR MagicWatch 2 is more than just a basic smartwatch. It can help you stay in touch, keep your fitness game strong, manage stress, and so much more. At just Rs. 12,999, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 is the smartwatch you've always wanted. It's a powerful product that brings a set of highly useful features straight to your wrist.

HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm) will be available at INR 12,999 for the Charcoal Black variant and INR 14,999 for the Flax Brown variant on Amazon, starting 18th January, 2020, 12:00 PM onwards for the Amazon Prime members and 19th January, 2020 onwards for all the consumers.

Not just that, with every purchase of HONOR MagicWatch 2, consumers will get a free HONOR AM61 Bluetooth earphone and an option of 6-month No Cost EMI on all credit and debit cards. There will also be an instant 10% discount on purchase of HONOR MagicWatch 2 when payment is made using SBI Credit Card, valid from 12:00 PM onwards on 18th January, 2020 for the Amazon Prime members and 19th to 22nd January, 2020 for all the consumers.

