HONOR Band 5i Is the Perfect Fitness Band to Help You Stay Fit, Sleep Better, and Improve Your Life

Technology has made our lives easier, but one school of thought has always argued that technology has also made us lazier. The rapid rise in automation has led to people doing a lot less physical work. But technology companies have a solution to this rising problem as well – fitness bands.

What's the deal with fitness bands?

A fitness band is just like a watch you normally wear on your wrist, only a lot smarter. A great fitness band can help you accomplish your daily fitness goals while offering a lot more value than a conventional watch.

HONOR recently launched a brand new fitness band in India. The new HONOR Band 5i is a powerful fitness band that can help you monitor your daily activities, track your sleep cycle, monitor your heart rate, and does so much more. It's an easy-to-use and easy-to-manage fitness band for all fitness enthusiasts out there, irrespective of their age.

What is Honor's Band 5i?

The new HONOR Band 5i features a 2.4cm color touchscreen display. It's a step up from other fitness bands that comes with boring monochrome displays. You can set up a watch face on the HONOR Band 5i to suit any occasion. These watch faces can be downloaded from the new HONOR Watch Face Store. A custom watch face adds a little more personality to your fitness band. Every time you glance at your wrist or when someone else is looking, the Honor Band 5i offers a stylish interface that not only looks good but also offers the right kind of information you need while on the move.

How is Honor Band 5i different from other fitness bands?

One of the biggest problems with most fitness bands, we see these days, is the annoying proprietary chargers. If you lose it, you'll end up with a nearly-dead fitness band that can't be used anymore. The HONOR Band 5i has a solution to this and comes with a built-in USB connector, making it extremely easy to charge it on the go. You can just plug it in a USB port of your laptop or adaptor, and the in-built battery can last for up to one full week in standby mode on a full charge.

Heart Rate Tracking

Fitness enthusiasts understand how important heart rate tracking is, especially if you're training for a big sporting event. The HONOR Band 5i comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring capabilities. The Huawei TruSeenTM 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology uses AI-powered algorithms to deliver accurate heart rate readings, helping you stay fit all the time. Huawei's TruSleep technology can accurately monitor your sleeping habits and help you with personalized suggestions to help you improve your overall sleep, helping you stay fresh when you wake up every morning.

SpO2 Monitoring to Help You Train Better

Heart rate monitoring isn't all, the HONOR Band 5i is expected to get the SpO2 monitor soon through OTA update, which will help keep a track of the oxygen levels in the bloodstream. This is essential for fitness enthusiasts who want to train for sporting events during extreme conditions or in high altitudes.

Track More Fitness Activities

The HONOR Band 5i comes with nine fitness modes and helps track a number of indoor and outdoor activities including running, walking, cycling, rowing, free training, and more. The band additionally has 5ATM rating which means the HONOR Band 5i has Water Resistance up to 50 meters.

At the end of each workout, you'll be able to view important data including heart rate, distance, time, calories, and more, helping you create and get accustomed to a more customized workout routine that works best for you.

What else can the Honor Band 5i do?

Besides fitness tracking, the HONOR Band 5i helps you stay connected with your loved ones, without glancing at your smartphone. When you receive a phone call on your mobile, you can simply glance at the Band 5i's display to see who is calling and preview incoming text messages.

The HONOR Band 5i can also act as a remote control, helping you capture selfies and group photos at the tap of a button. It further helps you control music on streaming apps such as Spotify directly from your HONOR Band 5i.

Should I buy the Honor Band 5i?

The market is flooded with fitness bands of all sizes and shapes. But a product like the HONOR Band 5i carefully integrates some of the most useful features and marries it to an affordable price tag. If you're looking to buy a new fitness band to help you stay fit in 2020, the HONOR Band 5i will not disappoint you. The HONOR Band 5i is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India and is available on Amazon India. Not just that, HONOR Band 5i also emerged as the No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon India.

