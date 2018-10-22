Fastrack Reflex 2.0 Is the Activity Tracker You've Been Waiting For

Staying fit isn't quite easy as everyone thinks. You can follow all the health and fitness advise floating around and still fall short of your goals. It turns out it's very important to track your daily fitness activities to ensure you're on the right path. This is where an activity tracker comes handy. In simple terms, an activity tracker records all your basic daily activities along with a number of other value-added features.

Fastrack recently launched its Reflex 2.0 activity tracker in India. It adds a number of new enhancements compared to its predecessor, making it an ideal activity tracker for all types of fitness enthusiasts in the country. The Reflex 2.0 comes in three attractive colour variants and a thin case that measures just 12mm. It is designed to easily sit on your wrist while you're focussing on your activities.

Reflex 2.0 can track your daily actives including steps, distance covered, along with calories burnt. You can view these statistics on an OLED display or the companion app that is available on both Android and iOS. Your entire day's activities are displayed on the app that is easy to use and monitor. You can easily track and work on your daily walks or jogs based on your fitness goals.

Fastrack's Reflex 2.0 can also pair with your smartphone to deliver notifications on your wrist. Be it a WhatsApp message, an important SMS from a friend, or that important call from work — you won't miss anything. Notifications are displayed right on the screen whenever they arrive on your smartphone. When idle, the Reflex 2.0's display tells you the current time, date, and the battery levels.

Another useful feature in the Reflex 2.0 is the ability to remotely control your smartphone's camera. This is currently available only on select smartphones though, but it's quite handy when you want to take selfies or photos without physically tapping on a button on your phone. The fitness tracker's companion app can also help locate your smartphone with an inbuilt feature.

While you work on your fitness goals in the morning, it's equally important to get the right amount of sleep too. The Reflex 2.0 can wake you up, when needed, with its vibrating alarm. This means others around you won't be disturbed by those loud and irritating alarm tones. The Reflex 2.0 lets you setup up to 5 alarms. It also tracks your sleep pattern so that you can work on it.

Fastrack's Reflex 2.0 promises a good battery life that can last at least a few days on a full charge. You can simply charge your fitness band once every few days. The Reflex 2.0 also offers water resistance, thanks to the IPX6 rating. You don't need to worry about a little splash of water every now and then. All this at an unbelievable price of Rs. 1,995 makes the Fastrack Reflex 2.0 a great option for fitness lovers in India.