Technology News
loading

Huawei Watch GT 2 Revew

Is the best wearable for fitness enthusiasts that's priced under Rs. 15,000?

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 13 February 2020 20:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Watch GT 2 Revew

Huawei Watch GT 2 is priced at Rs. 14,990 in India

Highlights
  • The Huawei Watch GT 2 is available in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm
  • The battery lasted for 10 days on a single charge with our usage
  • You can take calls on the Huawei Watch GT 2

Huawei has been in the wearables space for quite some time now, and has been steadily pushing out new smartwatch models in India. The company launched the Watch GT early last year for Rs. 15,990, and there's now a successor aptly called the Watch GT 2. Surprisingly, this watch packs in more features but is priced lower, at Rs. 14,990. The new smartwatch promises 14 days of battery life and has a speaker that'll allow you to take calls on the watch itself. Should you plonk your money down on the Watch GT 2? We review it to find out.

Huawei Watch GT 2 design

Huawei offers the Watch GT 2 in two sizes; 42mm and 46mm. Surprisingly, the design is a little different for the two variants. The smaller one looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Review) with a plain casing, while the bigger variant has markings around the bezel that give it a sportier look. We have the 46mm variant for this review.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 has two buttons on the right side. These protrude quite a bit but are easy to press and offer good tactile feedback. The upper button is to go back in the UI, while the lower one can be assigned to any feature on the smartwatch. Between these two buttons is the speaker grille, which isn't very easy to spot.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Buttons Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

The Watch GT 2 has two buttons on the right side.

 

Huawei has used wide 22mm straps for the Watch GT 2. These are user-replaceable, and you can pick any standard 22mm strap of your choice. The base option comes with a black Fluoroelastomer strap that feels comfortable when worn.

The 1.39-inch AMOLED display sports a 454 x 454-pixel resolution which is higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which we reviewed recently. There is no pixelation, and the smartwatch has auto-brightness which helps it adjust to changing ambient light conditions.

At the back of the device, you'll find the heart rate sensor along with the charging mechanism. The Watch GT 2 does not support wireless charging like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Instead, it uses a magnetic dock with pogo pins. The magnets on the charger help it to securely latch onto the Watch GT 2. Huawei's charger uses a USB Type-C port, so if you have a smartphone with a Type-C port, that's one less cable you'll need to carry.

Huawei Watch GT 2 specifications, software and features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by the company's Kirin A1 processor. Huawei developed this chip specifically for wearables, including smartwatches and wireless headphones. It competes with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC which is used by most WearOS devices, and the Exynos 9110 SoC which powers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Huawei does not specify the amount of RAM available, but does say that there's about 2GB of storage on the watch. This can be used to store audio files on the watch itself, which can be streamed directly to a Bluetooth headset.

There is support for Bluetooth 5.1 along with GPS which can be used to track outdoor runs. The device is water resistant up to 5 ATM, so you will be able to take it for a swim. The 46mm variant is also capable of receiving calls over Bluetooth.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Beauty Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

The Watch GT 2 adjusts screen brightness automatically.

 

Huawei runs proprietary software on the Watch GT 2, and it is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 (or later) as well as iOS 9 or up. Unlike WearOS devices and Samsung's Galaxy Wearables, you don't have the option to download new apps on the Watch GT 2, which somewhat limits its capabilities. While this would seem like a huge cause for concern, Huawei has included a large number of essential features on the device.

Just like most other smartwatches, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is capable of step and distance tracking. It also has its own GPS for tracking distance. Heart-rate, sleep, and stress monitoring are also supported (though stress tracking works only when paired with Android smartphones). There's also workout logging, and a few workouts are pre-configured. Huawei has managed to cover the basics, but the workout list is not as expansive as Samsung's on the Watch Active 2.

You will need to download the Huawei Health app to sync the Watch GT 2 with a smartphone. The pairing process is simple and quick. Sleep and heart-rate tracking are enabled by default. Stress tracking needs to be enabled manually, through the Health app on an Android smartphone.

Huawei Watch GT 2 performance and battery life

The Huawei Watch GT 2 has a crisp display that is viewable under direct sunlight. The ambient light sensor is quick to bump the brightness up when needed. Huawei does not offer an always-on mode on this smartwatch but you can keep the display on for up to 20 minutes after use. This might disappoint people wanting an always-on display. The watch is quick to wake up when you raise your hand, and the display goes off when you lower it.

Performance could have been better, as the smartwatch feels slow when scrolling through the UI, compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. If you swipe quickly a couple of times, the Watch GT 2 might fail to register the last one. It also takes some time to open submenus, which might get annoying when you're in a hurry. While using the watch at a casual pace we did not notice these issues.

Huawei Watch GT 2 fitness Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

The Huawei Watch GT 2 tracks activities quite well.

 

The Watch GT 2 buzzes to alert you to incoming notifications, and you can set the intensity of the vibration. You can see alerts on the watch but cannot interact with them, so for example if you were hoping to be able to reply to WhatsApp messages quickly using the watch, you'll be disappointed. What you can do is take calls on the watch. The inbuilt speaker is fairly loud but you will have to move it close to your ears to hear callers clearly.

We put the Watch GT 2's fitness tracking functionality to the test by walking exactly 1 km, and the watch reported 1.02km which is a good result. The Watch GT 2 utilises GPS to track distance, and the route we took was reflected on a map. To check step counting accuracy we manually counted 1,000 steps as we walked, and the watch registered 994 which is also acceptable. We can say that the Huawei Watch GT 2 is good at step and distance tracking.

Sleep tracking was accurate on the Watch GT 2 as well, and it recorded our bedtime correctly. The app shows a graph and assigns a score to the quality of sleep. It also breaks down your sleep patterns into deep, light, and REM sleep.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Heartrate Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is capable of continuous heart-rate monitoring

 

Heart-rate tracking was consistent with the readings we got using a Mi Band 3 (Review) and a treadmill on two different occasions.

Huawei does not state the device's battery capacity, but does claim two-week battery life for the 46mm Watch GT 2. This might seem too good to be true, and it isn't. However, the Watch GT 2 still managed a respectable 10 days with the default settings, which is much better than most other smartwatches out there. If you enable stress tracking and log workouts actively, expect the battery life to go down. Charging was quick in our experience, and it only took a little over an hour to charge the battery completely. The charger is compact and easy to carry around.

Verdict

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is a good-looking smartwatch that offers very good battery life. If you are looking for a capable smartwatch for basic fitness tracking and notifications, and don't wish to charge it every other day, the Huawei Watch GT 2 makes a very strong case for itself. Performance isn't on the same level as that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch or the Galaxy Watch Active, and we hope that Huawei can address this. For Rs. 14,999, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is a good smartwatch to consider.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Premium looks
  • Accurate tracking
  • Bad
  • No stress tracking on iOS
  • UI performance issues
Read detailed Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm) review
Strap Color Titanium Grey Metal Strap, Orange Fluoroelastomer Strap, Brown Leather Strap, Black Fluoroelastomer Strap
Display Size 46mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei Watch GT 2 Review
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT 2 Revew
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  2. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  4. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  6. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  9. Samsung Quietly Unveils 45W Car Charger, Two 25W Power Banks
  10. Nikon’s D6 DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Unveils 45W Car Charger, Two 25W Power Banks; No Word on a Release Date
  2. Snapchat Spotted Testing a Major New Redesign Aimed at Simplifying the App for New Users: Report
  3. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Be Unveiled During an Online Launch Event as MWC 2020 Gets Cancelled
  4. Potentially Hazardous Asteroid That Buzzed Earth Was Travelling With Its Own Moon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A30 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report
  6. Third of Global Smartphones Sold in 2019 Had Hardware Security Embedded: Counterpoint
  7. Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, Buys Los Angeles-Area Estate for a Record $165 Million
  8. Google Seals $2.6-Billion Buyout of Looker After UK Green Light
  9. CIA Spied on India, Pakistan, Others Through Secretly-Owned Swiss Encryption Firm: Report
  10. Neeraj Kabi Differentiates Bollywood’s Ageist Practices for Actors, Stars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.