Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, 7 Sports Modes Launched in India

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH price in India is set at Rs. 3,999 on Amazon.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 September 2021 15:10 IST
Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH sports a 1.75-inch display

Highlights
  • Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH features seven sports modes
  • Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH is up for purchase via Amazon
  • Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH supports over 100 customisable watch faces

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH has been launched in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch (4.4cm) display The wearable lets you dial and answer calls right from your wrist. The smartwatch comes with an inbuilt speaker and mic to support its call function. The Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220C smartwatch comes with seven sports modes and several health-tracking features. This includes a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, a blood pressure monitor, and a heart rate monitor. The wearable also has other fitness features including a pedometer, calorie counter, distance tracker, sedentary reminder, and sleep monitor.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH price in India, availability

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH is available in India at a launch price of Rs. 3,999 via Amazon. It should be noted that the official company website lists the wearable at Rs. 7,499. Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH is available in four colour options — Black, Blue, Gold, and Metallic Silver.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH specifications, features

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH features a square-shaped 1.75-inch 2.5D curved glass display and supports over 100 customisable watch faces. It has an inbuilt speaker and mic for calling functions and has a caller ID along with a call reject feature as well. Users can also control music as well as the camera on a paired phone using the smartwatch. It allows access to recent calls, SMS, and third-party app notifications. Additionally, it features a sedentary reminder and alarm clock. The smart band can be paired with the ZEB-FIT 20 Series app available on Google Play and App Store.

The wearable supports seven sports modes including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football. Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH can track steps, calories burnt, and distance covered by the user. The device is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH comes with support for Bluetooth v5 and v3 for connectivity, as per the official listing. It also packs a 210mAh battery that can offer a standby time of 30 days on a single charge. As per the company, it takes 1.5 to 2 hours for a full recharge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH

Zebronics Zeb-Fit7220CH

Strap Color Black
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS iOS 10.0 and Above / Android 5.0 and Above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH, Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Price in India, Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Specifications, Zebronics
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
