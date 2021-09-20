Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH has been launched in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch (4.4cm) display The wearable lets you dial and answer calls right from your wrist. The smartwatch comes with an inbuilt speaker and mic to support its call function. The Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220C smartwatch comes with seven sports modes and several health-tracking features. This includes a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, a blood pressure monitor, and a heart rate monitor. The wearable also has other fitness features including a pedometer, calorie counter, distance tracker, sedentary reminder, and sleep monitor.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH price in India, availability

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH is available in India at a launch price of Rs. 3,999 via Amazon. It should be noted that the official company website lists the wearable at Rs. 7,499. Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH is available in four colour options — Black, Blue, Gold, and Metallic Silver.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH specifications, features

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH features a square-shaped 1.75-inch 2.5D curved glass display and supports over 100 customisable watch faces. It has an inbuilt speaker and mic for calling functions and has a caller ID along with a call reject feature as well. Users can also control music as well as the camera on a paired phone using the smartwatch. It allows access to recent calls, SMS, and third-party app notifications. Additionally, it features a sedentary reminder and alarm clock. The smart band can be paired with the ZEB-FIT 20 Series app available on Google Play and App Store.

The wearable supports seven sports modes including walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, and football. Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH can track steps, calories burnt, and distance covered by the user. The device is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH comes with support for Bluetooth v5 and v3 for connectivity, as per the official listing. It also packs a 210mAh battery that can offer a standby time of 30 days on a single charge. As per the company, it takes 1.5 to 2 hours for a full recharge.

