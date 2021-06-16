Technology News
Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, SpO2, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 3,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2021 17:42 IST
Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, SpO2, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH is available to buy via Amazon India

Highlights
  • Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance
  • Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH has a colour touchscreen display
  • The wearable has a built-in speaker and mic for calling

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday, June 16. The watch comes with a calling feature that lets you dial and answer calls right from your wrist. It comes with a built-in mic and a speaker that enables the calling feature. The Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch also comes with multiple health-tracking features including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure, and heart rate monitoring. The wearable comes with seven sports modes, has a colour display, and a round dial with two physical buttons on the side.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch price in India, sale

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 3,999. The wearable will be available via Amazon India. It has been made available in three colour variants — Black with a matching strap, Silver with a white strap, and a Cadet Grey with a matching strap.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH features

Coming to the features, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch features a 1.2-inch full capacitive touch TFT colour display. It has a built-in speaker and mic for calling purposes and has a caller ID along with a call reject feature as well. Users can also access their recent calls, contacts, and dial pad on the watch itself. This enables them to dial directly from the wearable when it is connected with a smartphone using Bluetooth.

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH is equipped with seven sports modes that include walking, running, skipping, basketball, badminton, and cycling. It is able to monitor blood pressure, heart rate, and SpO2. Additionally, it is able to track sleep, steps, calories, and distance as well.

The Zebronics smartwatch offers 100+ customisable watch faces and is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance. Other features include an alarm clock, sedentary reminder, music controls, and remote camera shutter. The Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH pairs with both Android and iOS devices using the Zeb Fit20 app. The Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH packs a 220mAh battery that claims to offer 30 days of standby time and takes 1.5 to 2 hours for a full charge.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH, Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Price in India, Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Specifications, Zebronics
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch With Calling Function, SpO2, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India
