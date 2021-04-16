Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH fitness band, that looks like a smartwatch, has been launched in India. The fitness band comes with features like blood pressure monitor, heart rate sensor and SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen saturation level. The smart band sports a 3.3cm TFT touch colour display with 2.5D curved glass. It has a round dial and supports over 100 customisable watch faces. The fitness tracker comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It can be paired with both Android and iOS devices.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH price in India, availability

Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH smart band is available at a price of Rs. 2,999. The Zebronics wearable is available via Amazon in three different colour variants — a Black case with a Black strap, a Gold Case with a Rose Gold strap, and a Silver case with a Cadet Grey strap.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH specifications

As mentioned, Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH features a 3.3cm round TFT touch colour display and supports over 100 customisable watch faces. It features eight sports modes, including badminton, basketball, cycling, football, running, skipping, swimming, and walking.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH also helps track sleep, steps, calories burnt, and distance. It has a caller ID and call reject functions. Users can also control music as well as camera on the paired phone. The smart band from Zebronics comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It also packs a 200mAh battery that can offer a standby time of 30 days on a single charge. The smart band can be paired with the ZEB-FIT 20 Series app available on Play Store and App Store.

