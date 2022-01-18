Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me, the latest smartwatch from the popular electronics brand, is now official in India. The budget smartwatch features a square 1.2-inch colour display and comes in five different colour options. The newest wearable from Zebronics has multiple health-tracking features including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate monitoring. Zebronic Zeb-Fit Me offers 14 sports modes and more than 50 watchfaces. It is claimed to have a standby time of up to 35 days. The smartwatch is certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

Zebronics ZEB-Fit Me smartwatch price in India, sale details

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,799, while on the company website, its price is listed to be Rs. 4,999. The latest smartwatch from Zebronics is available to purchase exclusively via Flipkart. It is offered in Black, Blue, Grey, Rose Pink, and Sea Green shades.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me smartwatch specifications, features

The new Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me smartwatch features a 1.2-inch full capacitive touch TFT colour display. It has a button on the right side for navigation and the strap is made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me smartwatch has support for calls and SMS. This enables users to check notifications directly from the wearable when it is paired with a smartphone. It supports third-party app message notifications as well. The wearable also has a caller ID and a call reject feature. Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me sports wrist sense feature, letting users light up the display by just turning over the wrist. As mentioned, Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me supports over 50 watch faces that can be customised via the Zeb-Fit app on the paired Android or iOS smartphones.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me comes equipped with 14 sports modes including walking, running, cycling, hiking, cricket, swimming, and yoga, among others. It sports SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, alongside basic smartwatch features such as alarm, stopwatch, and sedentary reminders. The new Zebronics smartwatch also packs a step pedometer, distance tracker, calories burnt tracker, sleep monitor, and meditative breathing feature. The data on the wearable can be stored for 7 days. Users can also control music running on the smartphone using the Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me smartwatch.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me packs Bluetooth v5 connectivity and is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. It can be paired with iPhone handsets running on iOS 9.0 and above and Android devices running on Android 6.0 and above.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me comes equipped with an inbuilt rechargeable 210mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 35 days of standby time. Zebronics says the Zebronics Zeb-Fit Me smartwatch can be charged using the cable included in the retail packaging in 2 hours. The smartwatch measures 38x42x12mm and weighs 36 grams.

