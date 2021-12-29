Technology News
Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well

Xiaomi Watch S1 price starts at CNY 1,049 (roughly Rs. 12,300), while Xiaomi Buds 3 carry a price tag of CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 December 2021 11:32 IST
Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch S1 comes in Viton and Leather wristband options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch S1 and Buds 3 both will go on sale in China from December 31
  • Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with a sapphire glass protection
  • Xiaomi Buds 3 are rated to deliver up to 32 hours of battery life

Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi Buds 3 were unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 series and MIUI 13 on Tuesday. While the Xiaomi Watch S1 is the company's most premium smartwatch offering to date, the Xiaomi Buds 3 are its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with a refined stainless-steel frame and sapphire glass protection. It also includes a ​​leather wristband option to deliver a top-notch feel on the wrist. The Xiaomi Buds 3, on the other hand, offer a compelling wireless audio listening experience with features including active noise cancellation (ANC) and HiFi audio.

Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Buds 3 price

Xiaomi Watch S1 price has been set at CNY 1,049 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the Viton wristband option, while the one with the leather wristband is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,900). The smartwatch comes in Obsidian Black with Black Viton Strap as well as Streamer Silver with Brown and Blue Leather Strap options. The Xiaomi Buds 3 carry a price tag of CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and are featuring Black Jade and First Snow White colours.

Both devices will be available for purchase in China starting December 31. Details about the launch of the Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi Buds 3 in global markets including India are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Watch S1 specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S1 features a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and Sapphire Glass protection. The smartwatch is compatible with devices running on at least Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and is bundled with 117 sports modes. It also sports a 5ATM waterproof build.

When paired with a compatible phone, the Xiaomi Watch S1 can be used for navigating messages and notifications. It also includes a microphone and speaker that help enable users to attend voice calls from their wrist, without requiring them to take out their connected phone from pocket.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 includes support for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate tracking. However, it cannot be used as a replacement for medical equipment. The smartwatch also has onboard GNSS positioning support for precise location tracking and NFC to make touchless payments.

Other connectivity options on the Xiaomi Watch S1 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth v5.2.

Xiaomi has packed the Watch S1 with a 470mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of regular usage or up to 24 hours of standby time on a single charge. The watch is bundled with a wireless charging base and measures 46.5x46.5x11mm.

Xiaomi Buds 3 specifications

The Xiaomi Buds 3 are equipped with an ultra-dynamic dual-magnetic driver unit that is touted to deliver audio output with detailing at all levels. There is also an independent rear cavity along with a metal mesh to enable precise control of low-frequency dynamics. Xiaomi has additionally included its proprietary HRFT tuning curve that it claims to help enable studio-level sound quality.

xiaomi buds 3 image Xiaomi Buds 3

Xiaomi Buds 3 are claimed to deliver studio-level sound quality
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For noise cancellation purposes, the Xiaomi Buds 3 has three distinct microphones that are claimed to help reduce ambient noises of up to 40 decibels. There are three distinct ANC modes, namely Mild Noise Reduction, Balanced Noise Reduction, and Deep Noise Reduction. These can be chosen depending on the environmental conditions and the level of noise users want to cut.

The Xiaomi Buds 3 also include a dedicated transparency mode to help users communicate with others or hear ambient sounds while listening to their music tracks.

Similar to other earbuds in the same segment, the earbuds of the Xiaomi Buds 3 have IP55-rated dust and water resistance. The earbuds also support touch gestures for attending voice calls and adjusting audio output.

Xiaomi has offered Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity on the Buds 3. The earbuds are also bundled with a charging case that offers quick pairing with select Xiaomi phones.

The Xiaomi Buds 3 are rated to deliver up to 32 hours of battery life when used along with the charging case. The earbuds themselves are rated to offer seven hours of playback time on a single charge when the ANC functionality is off. Furthermore, the bundled charging case supports both wired (USB Type-C) and wireless charging.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Xiaomi Watch S1 price, Xiaomi Watch S1 specifications, Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Buds 3 price, Xiaomi Buds 3 specifications, Xiaomi Buds 3, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Watch S1 With Stainless-Steel Frame, Circular AMOLED Display Launched, Xiaomi Buds 3 Debut as Well
