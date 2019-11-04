Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass, Rounded Edges Ahead of Tuesday Launch; Live Image Surfaces Online As Well

Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass, Rounded Edges Ahead of Tuesday Launch; Live Image Surfaces Online As Well

Xiaomi Watch will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC.

By | Updated: 4 November 2019 13:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass, Rounded Edges Ahead of Tuesday Launch; Live Image Surfaces Online As Well

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Xiaomi Watch live image has surfaced online, showcasing its square design

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch is teased to come with a stainless steel frame
  • Xiaomi has posted fresh teasers on Weibo
  • A live image of Xiaomi Watch showcases its black strap

Xiaomi Watch, which could get official as the Mi Watch, has been teased to sport a sapphire glass protection with rounded edges. The smartwatch by the Chinese company also appears to come with a digital crown similar to the Apple Watch and feature a stainless steel design. Alongside the fresh teasers, the Xiaomi Watch has been spotted in a live image surfaced on the Web. The live image shows its design similarities with the Apple Watch. The Beijing-based company is set to launch the smartwatch at an event on Tuesday, November 5.

According to the new teaser posted on Weibo, the Xiaomi Watch aka Mi Watch will come with a stainless steel frame and include the digital crown. This looks similar to the Apple Watch.

In a separate teaser, the Mi Watch has been showcased with the sapphire glass protection. The smartwatch is also teased to come with scratch resistance.

xiaomi watch teasers weibo Xiaomi Watch Mi Watch Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch teasers show a digital crown and rounded-edge display
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Xiaomi has additionally confirmed that the new smartwatch will support mapping navigation and let users make calls and control their smart devices.

Aside from the teasers, a live image of the Xiaomi Watch has surfaced online, as posted on My Drivers. The smartwatch appears to have a dynamic wallpaper and rounded-edge, square design. There is also a black strap. We saw multiple wrist strap options in the recent past, though.

The Xiaomi Watch is set to launch in China on November 5. It will run MIUI for Watch OS and include a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. Connectivity options on the smartwatch could include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Watch, Mi Watch, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Amazon Partners BookMyShow to Sell Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass, Rounded Edges Ahead of Tuesday Launch; Live Image Surfaces Online As Well
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  2. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image, More Renders Surface Online
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Features Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  5. Moto G8 Plus Review
  6. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  7. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  8. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  9. Amazon Now Sells Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
  10. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Its First Smartphone, Made by Smartisan
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Pushes 5G in South-East Asia, Brushing Off 'Tech War' With the US
  2. Huawei P Smart (2020), Nova 6, MatePad Pro Renders Surface Online
  3. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass, Rounded Edges Ahead of Tuesday Launch; Live Image Surfaces Online As Well
  4. Amazon Partners BookMyShow to Sell Movie Tickets in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  6. Mi TV 5 to Come With Four-Unit Speaker, Improved Design
  7. Adobe Photoshop for iPad Listed on App Store Ahead of Expected Launch Today
  8. Mi CC9 Pro Teased to Pack Snapdragon 730G SoC, NFC Support, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Ahead of Launch
  9. Terminator: Dark Fate Bombs at Worldwide Box Office With $131 Million Opening Weekend
  10. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.