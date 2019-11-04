Xiaomi Watch, which could get official as the Mi Watch, has been teased to sport a sapphire glass protection with rounded edges. The smartwatch by the Chinese company also appears to come with a digital crown similar to the Apple Watch and feature a stainless steel design. Alongside the fresh teasers, the Xiaomi Watch has been spotted in a live image surfaced on the Web. The live image shows its design similarities with the Apple Watch. The Beijing-based company is set to launch the smartwatch at an event on Tuesday, November 5.

According to the new teaser posted on Weibo, the Xiaomi Watch aka Mi Watch will come with a stainless steel frame and include the digital crown. This looks similar to the Apple Watch.

In a separate teaser, the Mi Watch has been showcased with the sapphire glass protection. The smartwatch is also teased to come with scratch resistance.

Xiaomi Watch teasers show a digital crown and rounded-edge display

Xiaomi has additionally confirmed that the new smartwatch will support mapping navigation and let users make calls and control their smart devices.

Aside from the teasers, a live image of the Xiaomi Watch has surfaced online, as posted on My Drivers. The smartwatch appears to have a dynamic wallpaper and rounded-edge, square design. There is also a black strap. We saw multiple wrist strap options in the recent past, though.

The Xiaomi Watch is set to launch in China on November 5. It will run MIUI for Watch OS and include a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. Connectivity options on the smartwatch could include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC support.