Xiaomi Watch Color 2 can help track blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and menstrual cycles.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 September 2021 13:07 IST
Xiaomi Watch Color 2 offers over 200 customisable watch faces

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch Color 2 will go on sale on September 30
  • Xiaomi Watch Color 2 comes in six strap colour options
  • Xiaomi Watch Color 2 is 5ATM water resistant

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 has been launched in China alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone. The wearable comes with 117 sports modes and claims to last for up to 12 days on a single charge. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 has a round dial and comes in varied silicone strap colour options. There are over 200 customisable watch faces offered, and health monitoring features include blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) tracking, heart rate measurement, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 has a 1.43-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display as well.

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 price, availability

The new Xiaomi Watch Color 2 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,400) in China. It is up for pre-orders on the company site and the wearable will go on sale starting September 30. Pre-order customers get a CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) discount. It comes in different strap colour options – Black, Blue, Green, Red, White, and Yellow. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 comes in three different dial colours as well.

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 specifications

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 features a 1.43-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with 60Hz refresh rate and 326ppi pixel density. The wearable integrates a 470mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. There is a magnetic charger bundled with the smartwatch. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 is 5ATM water resistant and comes with inbuilt GPS to enable standalone tracking. There are 117 sports modes and 19 professional sports modes and Xiaomi Watch Color 2 offers over 200 customisable watch faces through the Xiaomi Wear app and supports third-party apps as well.

Health monitoring features on Xiaomi Watch Color 2 include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, breathing guides, menstrual cycle tracking, and more. Other features include navigation, calculator, weather, reminders, and more.

Strap Color Black, Blue, White, Red, Green, and Yellow
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
