Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Launch Set for September 27; Teased to Feature Circular Display, 117 Sports Modes

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 is teased to come with six distinct wrist strap options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 September 2021 18:25 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 in two different colour options has been teased ahead of launch

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch Color 2 is coming alongside Xiaomi Civi on September 27
  • The Xiaomi smartwatch will support over 200 watch faces
  • Xiaomi Watch Color 2 will be the successor to the Mi Watch Color

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 launch is taking place alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone in China on Monday, September 27, the company has announced online. The new smartwatch will be a successor to Xiaomi's Mi Watch Color that was launched back in December 2019. Just like its predecessor, Xiaomi Watch Color 2 is teased to come with a circular display. The smartwatch will have a list of watch faces and sports modes. It will also come with different coloured wrist straps to choose from.

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 launch details

Xiaomi shared a teaser image on Weibo to announce the launch date of Xiaomi Watch Color 2. The smartwatch will come alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartwatch and Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earbuds at the event that is scheduled for 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on September 27.

The teaser also shows off Xiaomi Watch Color 2 in two distinct colour options. The smartwatch will retain the circular display design of the original Mi Watch Color, the image shows.

xiaomi watch color 2 launch teaser weibo Xiaomi Watch Color 2

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 has been teased in two different colours ahead of official launch
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Xiaomi also announced that Xiaomi Watch Color 2 will support over 200 watch faces and come in six different colour wrist strap versions. Separately, the smartwatch is teased to have 117 sports modes. Other details about Xiaomi Watch Color 2 are yet to be revealed.

In 2019, Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch Color with features including heart rate tracking and sleep analysis. It was introduced in China with a price tag of CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,100) in Silver and Black colour option and six wrist strap options — alongside a premium alligator skin leather version.

Mi Watch Color debuted as Mi Watch Revolve in India last year. It came at Rs. 10,999 for the single 46mm size variant.

Specifications of Mi Watch Color (Mi Watch Revolve) include a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top and a 420mAh battery. It also supports Bluetooth v5 BLE support and has compatibility with both Android and iOS devices.

Jagmeet Singh
