Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi Watch Receives First Update After Launch, Gets iOS App, Fix for Freeze Issue, More

Mi Watch will receive the update between December 3 and 5.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 18:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Watch Receives First Update After Launch, Gets iOS App, Fix for Freeze Issue, More

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

Xiaomi launched Wear App for iOS to provide better experience to the iPhone users

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has detailed the changes that the Mi Watch update brings
  • Xiaomi unveiled a new Xiaomi Wear App for iOS
  • The company has also optimised the freeze issue in the Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi Mi Watch has received its first OTA update after being launched last month. The update will be rolled out between December 3 and 5 during which all the users will receive it. Xiaomi has announced the fixes and changes the update brings. To receive the update, go to Watch Settings > System > About > System Update and wait while the update is being checked for. If your unit has received it, the update will be downloaded automatically.

Xiaomi Mi Watch update

The update with version number XM037 is recommended to be downloaded using a Wi-Fi connection. The Bluetooth connectivity of the Xiaomi Watch should be turned off and it can even be put on charge if there is less than 50 percent charge left.

Xiaomi has also brought several other features and fixes along with the update. According to MyDrivers, the company has added iOS support for the Xiaomi Mi Watch by launching Xiaomi Wear app for iOS to provide a better experience to the iPhone users. Previously, the Xiaomi Wear app was only available to Android users. Among other updates, Xiaomi has optimised the watch freeze issue after the Xiaomi Watch is paired with a phone for the first time. Application market, watch market browsing, download experience have also been optimised. While downloading apps in watch face/ app store, Wi-Fi can be used for faster downloads.

Xiaomi has also fixed an issue where the Mi Watch used to receive app notification despite already receiving the notification in Xiaomi Wear app. Also, Sogou input method has added tutorials to guide users on how to switch input methods. Finally, the issue of Xiaomi weather information not getting refreshed was also fixed.

Xiaomi Mi Watch specifications

To recall, Xiaomi Mi Watch was unveiled in November alongside the new Mi CC9 Pro and Mi TV 5 series in China. The Xiaomi Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC and supports dual-SIM connectivity via eSIM. The smartwatch also supports Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, NFC support, and packs a 570mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi Mi Watch

Strap ColorSilver, Black, Grey, Blue
Display Size44mm
Compatible OSAndroid, iOS
Strap MaterialRubber
Dial ShapeSquare
Display TypeAMOLED
Ideal ForUnisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi Watch, Xiaomi Watch, Mi Watch, Xiaomi
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Motorola One Hyper Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
TikTok Accused of Sending User Data to China in California Lawsuit
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi Mi Watch Receives First Update After Launch, Gets iOS App, Fix for Freeze Issue, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  2. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video India in December 2019
  4. HDFC Bank Net Banking, Mobile Apps Have Been Down for Over 24 Hours
  5. Jio Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  6. Mi 10 Pro’s Existence Confirmed By Xiaomi Co-Founder Lin Bin
  7. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  8. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
  9. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  10. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Watch Receives First Update After Launch, Gets iOS App, Fix for Freeze Issue, More
  2. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How the Latest Plans Compare
  3. Facebook Brings WhatsApp Integration to Its Revamped Crisis Response Tool
  4. TikTok Accused of Sending User Data to China in California Lawsuit
  5. Motorola One Hyper Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo X30 Teasers Reveal Portrait Camera Capabilities, Tout Phone’s Incredible Focussing Skills
  7. Jio Introduces Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Option Ahead of Tariff Hike
  8. Black Widow Trailer: Here Are the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada Versions
  9. Apple Fails to End MacBook 'Butterfly' Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit
  10. Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on December 10 via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.