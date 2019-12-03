Xiaomi Mi Watch has received its first OTA update after being launched last month. The update will be rolled out between December 3 and 5 during which all the users will receive it. Xiaomi has announced the fixes and changes the update brings. To receive the update, go to Watch Settings > System > About > System Update and wait while the update is being checked for. If your unit has received it, the update will be downloaded automatically.

The update with version number XM037 is recommended to be downloaded using a Wi-Fi connection. The Bluetooth connectivity of the Xiaomi Watch should be turned off and it can even be put on charge if there is less than 50 percent charge left.

Xiaomi has also brought several other features and fixes along with the update. According to MyDrivers, the company has added iOS support for the Xiaomi Mi Watch by launching Xiaomi Wear app for iOS to provide a better experience to the iPhone users. Previously, the Xiaomi Wear app was only available to Android users. Among other updates, Xiaomi has optimised the watch freeze issue after the Xiaomi Watch is paired with a phone for the first time. Application market, watch market browsing, download experience have also been optimised. While downloading apps in watch face/ app store, Wi-Fi can be used for faster downloads.

Xiaomi has also fixed an issue where the Mi Watch used to receive app notification despite already receiving the notification in Xiaomi Wear app. Also, Sogou input method has added tutorials to guide users on how to switch input methods. Finally, the issue of Xiaomi weather information not getting refreshed was also fixed.

Xiaomi Mi Watch specifications

To recall, Xiaomi Mi Watch was unveiled in November alongside the new Mi CC9 Pro and Mi TV 5 series in China. The Xiaomi Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC and supports dual-SIM connectivity via eSIM. The smartwatch also supports Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, NFC support, and packs a 570mAh battery.