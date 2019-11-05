Technology News
Xiaomi Watch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works; Mi Watch Price Surfaces Ahead of Formal Launch

Xiaomi Watch aka Mi Watch launch is set to take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) in China.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 10:45 IST
Xiaomi Watch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works; Mi Watch Price Surfaces Ahead of Formal Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi Watch aka Mi Watch carries a square dial unlike circular dial-sporting rumoured Xiaomi Watch Pro

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch Pro is said to debut in a couple of months
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch has also been spotted on Taobao
  • Online listing hints at its price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100)

Xiaomi Watch aka Xiaomi Mi Watch is set to debut in China later today. But alongside the standard, square-shaped smartwatch, the Beijing-based company is reportedly in plans launch its Watch Pro with a circular dial. Both smartwatch models are likely to carry similar internals. Separately, the price of the Xiaomi Watch has been spotted on e-commerce portal Taobao ahead of its formal launch. The online listing has also suggested that the Xiaomi Watch will go on sale in the country starting November 11.

The development around the Xiaomi Watch Pro has been leaked by a Chinese tipster on Weibo. The tipster claims that the Xiaomi Watch Pro is in the works alongside the Xiaomi Watch with a circular dial. The launch date of the new smartwatch model hasn't been revealed. However, it is speculated to arrive sometime in a couple of months.

As an upgrade to the original Xiaomi Watch, the Xiaomi Watch Pro would have additional RAM and storage capacity. It might also include eSIM and NFC support and run MIUI for Watch -- just like the standard model. Furthermore, it could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC.

The tipster claims that the Xiaomi Watch, which is also in the rumours as the Mi Watch, would debut with a price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000). The Xiaomi Watch Pro would carry a higher price tag, though.

If we believe China's news site ITHome, Taobao has listed the Xiaomi Mi Watch with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100), while its official price tag is CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100). The smartwatch would go on sale in the Chinese market starting November 11. However, we weren't able to separately verify the online listing.

xiaomi mi watch price taobao listing ithome Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi Mi Watch price has been spotted on Taobao
Photo Credit: ITHome

 

The new developments come just after Xiaomi teased its smartwatch online. It would come with sapphire glass protection and sport rounded edges. The smartwatch will also have wrist straps in multiple colours and support music playback.

Xiaomi is hosting the official launch event at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) today. It will bring the Xiaomi Watch as well as the Mi CC9 Pro and Mi TV Series 5.

Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi Watch Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works; Mi Watch Price Surfaces Ahead of Formal Launch
