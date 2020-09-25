Technology News
Mi Watch Lite Allegedly Spotted in UL (Demko) Listing, May Be Rebranded Redmi Watch

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has a similar model number as the rumoured Redmi Watch, hinting that it may be rebrand.

Updated: 25 September 2020 13:18 IST
Mi Watch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC

Highlights
  • Mi Watch Lite said to be a toned down version of Mi Watch
  • Mi Watch Lite may be a rebranded Redmi Watch
  • Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the Mi Watch Lite

Xiaomi's Mi Watch Lite has been allegedly spotted on UL (Demko) certification website and it could be a rebranded Redmi Watch. The listing was shared by a known tipster on Twitter and the Mi Watch Lite appears to be a toned down and more affordable version of the Mi Watch that launched in China back in November of last year. The listing for the Mi Watch Lite comes with model number REDMIWT02 and only hints at the charging speed for the smartwatch.

The Mi Watch was launched in China for CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and its premium variant was priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000). With the rumoured Mi Watch Lite, Xiaomi looks to be adding a more affordable variant to its portfolio. The UL (Demko) certification website listing, shared by known tipster TechUpdates7 on Twitter, shows a smartwatch with the name ‘Mi Watch Lite', model number ‘REDMIWT02', and support for 5Vdc and 0.4A charging. This model number itself suggests it belongs to a Redmi Watch, which further hints at the Mi Watch Lite being a rebranded Redmi Watch.

Not only that, according to known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo, a Redmi Watch with model number REDMIWT01 was recently spotted in a Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) listing. The only thing that came from the listing was the model number, but that itself tells us that the newly spotted Mi Watch Lite carries a similar model number as the rumoured Redmi Watch, and may even be a rebranded version of it.

While there is no information on specifications of the rumoured Mi Watch Lite, or even a confirmation of its existence from the company, the Mi Watch can provide some idea of what to expect from the Lite variant.

Mi Watch specifications

Mi Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display (368x448 pixels) with 326ppi. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC and comes with dual-SIM cellular connectivity via eSIM support. Connectivity options on the Mi Watch include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. There is a 570mAh battery and Xiaomi claims it can last up to 36 hours on a single charge. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

In terms of the fitness and health tracking features, the Mi Watch comes with sleep tracking, stress tracking, body energy tracking, and 10 professional sports modes for detailed breakdown of your sporting activities.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Watch Lite, Mi Watch, Redmi Watch
