Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications Leaked, Tip 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display and 420mAh Battery

Leaked live images of Mi Watch Color’s retail package reveal 5ATM water resistance.

By | Updated: 31 December 2019 13:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications Leaked, Tip 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display and 420mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color’s battery has been officially confirmed to last 14 days on a single charge

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will offer 10 professional sports modes
  • It will pack a 1.39-inch (454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED display
  • Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will offer Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and NFC support

Xiaomi announced the Mi Watch Color earlier this week, but so far, the company has not revealed the internal hardware of its latest smartwatch. However, a few live images of the Mi Watch Color's retail package have surfaced online, and they reveal some of its key specifications such as display size and resolution, battery capacity, and connectivity features among other details. Additionally, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Mi Watch Colour will offer 14-day battery life, and that it will come pre-loaded with 10 professional sports modes for fitness tracking.

Starting with the leaked images of the Mi Watch Color's retail package, they come courtesy of a tipster on Weibo. The product details printed on the retail package reveal a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The Mi Watch Color, which carries the model number XMWT06, supports Bluetooth 5.0 BLE standard, alongside GPS, Glonass, and NFC. The smartwatch will be compatible with phones running Android 4.4 KitKat or a higher version.

Battery capacity of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color is tipped to be 420mAh, and as per a post by the official Mijia Weibo channel, it will last up to 14 days on a single charge. The leaked images of the Mi Watch Color's retail package also reveal 5ATM water resistance that means the watch can remain functional in water up to a depth of 50 metre for a span of 10 minutes. Additionally, heart rate and swim-tracking features are also mentioned.

Moreover, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi Watch Color will come preloaded with 10 professional sports modes for fitness tracking, and they will rely on custom sports algorithms. Aside from offering bands in a multitude of colours and material choices, the Mi Watch Color will also come with a wide catalogue of watch faces for customisation. More details regarding the smartwatch will be revealed in the days leading up to its first sale on January 3 in China.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color With Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitoring Capabilities Launched

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Watch Color, Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Realme to Promote Apps and Commercial Links in ColorOS 6: All Details

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications Leaked, Tip 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display and 420mAh Battery
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Mi Watch Color With Round Display, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched
  3. Huawei Says 'Survival' Top Priority as Sales Fall Short
  4. Block Your Lost or Stolen Phone With This New Web Portal
  5. Realme Will Now Promote Apps and Commercial Links in ColorOS 6
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 299, Rs. 491 Broadband Plans With 20Mbps Internet Speed
  7. Star Trek, Russell Peters, Angry Birds, and More on Prime Video in January
  8. Realme 5i to Launch on January 6, Specifications Tipped by Online Listing
  9. Realme X50 Leak Tips 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  10. Samsung's New Keyboard Tech Will Change the Way You Type
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Tipped Online, Rumoured to Feature Quad Rear Cameras
  2. New Year’s Eve: Google Ends the Decade With Fireworks Doodle
  3. JioMart Debuts as Reliance's E-Commerce Venture to Take on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Happy New Year 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Create, Share New Year Greetings on WhatsApp
  5. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Specifications Leaked, Tip 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display and 420mAh Battery
  6. Realme to Promote Apps and Commercial Links in ColorOS 6: All Details
  7. CES 2020: Samsung to Unveil First Truly Bezel-Less Television Next Week, Report Claims
  8. PlayStation 5 Will Reportedly Be 30 Percent Less Powerful Than Xbox Series X
  9. Lost Phone? Delhi Gets Web Portal to Enable Blocking, Unblocking of Stolen or Lost Mobile Phone
  10. WhatsApp for Windows Phone Will No Longer Be Officially Supported After Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.