Mi Watch Color May Launch as Mi Watch Revolve Outside China: Report

The Mi Watch Revolve moniker was reportedly spotted in the latest Mi Watch app version.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 June 2020 14:53 IST
Xiaomi Mi Watch Color was launched in December 2019

Highlights
  • Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Band 4C monikers spotted in Mi Watch app
  • Xiaomi is yet to confirm this development
  • Redmi Band was launched in April this year

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color may launch globally as Mi Watch Revolve, a report has suggested. The Chinese tech giant first introduced the Mi Watch Color in China back in December last year. Recently, the company also unveiled a new designer edition of the smartwatch - the Keith Haring Edition. The report adds that Xiaomi may unveil a new Mi Smart Band 4C that is rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi Band. Xiaomi is yet to confirm this development.

Mi Watch Revolve

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Mi Watch Revolve moniker was spotted in the latest version of the Mi Watch app. The smartwatch with the same name was then noted in an unboxing video by a Spanish vlogger on YouTube. The video highlights that the Mi Watch Revolve is essentially the Mi Watch Color with a different name. According to the YouTuber, the smartwatch is available to purchase via AliExpress for GBP 90 (roughly Rs. 9,400).

It is unclear whether the Mi Watch Revolve will globally launch with some tweaks. Currently, the Mi Watch Color in China is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,400) while the Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition is available for CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,700). Both the variants of the smartwatch are identical in terms of specifications. The key features of the Mi Watch Color include heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5 ATM, and 420mAh battery that is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Mi Smart Band 4C

Additionally, the publication was also able to spot Mi Smart Band 4C moniker in the Mi Watch app. Back in April, a separate report had indicated that the Mi Smart Band 4C is essentially the Redmi Band under a different name. Therefore, Mi Smart Band 4C could be the global variant of the Redmi Band, the new report suggests.

The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched its first fitness tracker in April this year. The Redmi Band comes with a rectangular 1.08-inch colour display. It also features five distinct sports modes as well as an optical heart rate sensor. The Redmi Band price is set at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) in China.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

