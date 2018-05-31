Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi VR Standalone Virtual Reality Headset With 72Hz Display Launched

 
, 31 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi VR Standalone Virtual Reality Headset With 72Hz Display Launched

Highlights

  • Mi VR Standalone headset price starts at CNY 1,499
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 821 SoC
  • It was developed in collaboration with Facebook-owned Oculus

Xiaomi Mi VR Standalone virtual reality headset was launched on Thursday at Xiaomi's annual launch event in Shenzhen, China. The event also saw the launch of the Mi 8, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Band 3, and MIUI 10 operating system. The Mi VR Standalone headset was built in collaboration with Facebook-owned Oculus, and is the next step in the Chinese company's partnership with Oculus after it manufactured the Oculus Go headset for it. The Mi VR Standalone headset has been priced starting CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the 32GB inbuilt storage version, and it is already up for pre-orders in the country.

The Xiaomi Mi VR Standalone headset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, and features a 2560x1440 pixels display Fast Switch LCD that supports 60Hz and 72Hz refresh rates - the higher refresh rates help reduce latency, the company added. It features a specially-modulated diffractive optical system, with Fresnel lenses designed by Oculus. It bears 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. Sensors on board include a distance sensor and inertial sensor. The headset support 3DoF (degrees of freedom) and features a neck displacement solution.

Xiaomi says the headset has been designed for 'Asians', and says it will fit comfortably on faces. It weighs 425 grams without straps. Xiaomi is touting the availability of more than 100 games via the Oculus store. Finally, the company adds that Mi VR Standalone headset has built-in panoramic near-field headphones capable of delivering 360-degree surround sound.

The Mi VR Standalone headset also bears Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity, and is charged by a Micro-USB (v2.0) port. It ships with a motion-sensitive controller, weighing 40 grams, and bears an inertial sensor apart from supporting 3DoF. It has a home key, back key, touch panel, and trigger key.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi VR Standalone, VR headset, VR, Virtual Reality
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nokia Completes Sale of Its Withings Digital Health Venture Back to Co-Founder
Jio to Offer Additional Rs. 50 Cashback on Popular Rs. 399 Recharge via PhonePe
Best AC deals
Xiaomi Mi VR Standalone Virtual Reality Headset With 72Hz Display Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo X21
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4 With Selfie Flash Reportedly Launched in India
  2. How Does the OnePlus 6 Camera Stack Up Against the Best in Business?
  3. Motorola Reportedly Building an Android One Handset With Notch Design
  4. Jio to Offer Extra Rs. 50 Cashback on Its Most Popular Recharge
  5. Mi 8 Launched With Infrared Face Unlock, Snapdragon 845 SoC
  6. Honor 7C to Go on Sale on the First Time in India Today
  7. Redmi 6 Plus Specifications, Design Leaked Courtesy TENAA Listing
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Grey Colour Variant First Sale in India Today
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE With Snapdragon 710, Face Unlock Launched
  10. Xiaomi Mi 8 vs OnePlus 6
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.