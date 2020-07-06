Technology News
loading

Mi Smart Band 4C Tracker With Heart-Rate Monitor, Colour Display Launched as Affordable Alternative

The Mi Smart Band 4C offers five sports modes, 1.08-inch screen and a solid battery life.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 6 July 2020 17:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Smart Band 4C Tracker With Heart-Rate Monitor, Colour Display Launched as Affordable Alternative

Photo Credit: Shopee

Xiaomi’s latest offering promises a two-week battery life as well as a heart-rate monitor.

Highlights
  • Fully charged in two hours, the band has a battery life of two weeks
  • Also offers incoming call alerts and music playback controls
  • Currently on sale in Malaysia, a global launch is expected soon

Mi Smart Band 4C has been launched by Xiaomi in Malaysia, and the new fitness tracker is claimed to offer a battery life of 14 days, a 1.08-inch screen, a heart-rate monitor, and a super affordable price tag. While the Beijing-based tech firm launched the latest iteration of their flagship fitness wearable – the Mi Band 5 – earlier in June, their latest offering is touted to be a cheaper variant of the Mi Band 4, with several useful features. As mentioned, the new activity tracker by Xiaomi has only been launched in Malaysia for now, and there are no details about when it will make its way to other markets.

Mi Smart Band 4C price

Presently listed on the Malaysia site of online retailer Shopee.com, the Mi Smart Band 4C is priced at MYR 99 (roughly Rs. 1,700). As mentioned, there are no details about when the tracker will make its way to markets such as India. The Mi Band 4 was launched in the country in September last year at Rs. 2,299. So far, the Mi Band 5 - launched in China in June - has yet to make its way to the country. The Malaysia listing was first spotted by TizenHelp.

Mi Smart Band 4C specifications

The Mi Smart Band 4C is powered by a 130mAh battery, which when fully charged is claimed to last nearly two weeks. Using the built-in USB port, the band can complete charging in about two hours. It also comes with a 1.08-inch TFT display, with a resolution of 128x220px. Apart from the much useful heart-rate monitor that is designed to keep a tab on your pulses constantly, the Mi Smart Band 4C also comes with other handy features such as getting notifications and incoming call alerts. It also allows users to control their music. Staying true to the fitness bit, the Mi Smart Band 4C is equipped to track five different sports, including fast walking, treadmill running, outdoor running, cycling and regular exercise. It also sends an alert if the user stays idle for a long period of time. Designed to be waterproof up to 5ATM, the Xiaomi wearable is suitable for a run in the rains or even swimming. However, it may not be of great help for extreme water sports or sea diving.

The recently unveiled Mi Band 5, on the other hand, comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display along with other features such as an upgraded sleep monitor, women's health mode and magnetic charging.

Although an official global price tag has not yet been announced for Mi Band 5, the non-NFC variant carries a price tag of CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000) while the NFC version is priced CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,500). Both the Mi Smart Band 4C and Mi Band 5 is yet unavailable for purchase in India. In the meantime, keen consumers can check out the Mi Smart Band 4, currently priced at Rs. 2,299.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Band, Mi Smart Band 4C, Mi Band 5, Xiaomi Mi Band, Fitness Bands
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Moto G 5G Plus Specifications Spotted on Geekbench, US FCC, and TUV Rheinland Sites
Samsung's Q2 Chip Sales Unlikely Made Up for Smartphone Weakness: Analysts

Related Stories

Mi Smart Band 4C Tracker With Heart-Rate Monitor, Colour Display Launched as Affordable Alternative
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
  2. OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms
  3. These True Wireless Earphones Cost Less Than Rs 1,000
  4. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  5. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  6. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  8. Samsung Galaxy M41 With 6,800mAh Battery Receives 3C Certification: Report
  9. Apple Surveys Customers on Chargers as iPhone 12 Rumours Abound
  10. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's Q2 Chip Sales Unlikely Made Up for Smartphone Weakness: Analysts
  2. Mi Smart Band 4C Tracker With Heart-Rate Monitor, Colour Display Launched as Affordable Alternative
  3. Moto G 5G Plus Specifications Spotted on Geekbench, US FCC, and TUV Rheinland Sites
  4. Following TikTok Ban, Instagram Said to Be Testing Reels Feature in India
  5. Chinese Apps Ban: Kashmiri MBA Student Develops SHAREit Alternative FileShare Tool
  6. Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie Will Be Doubly Tearful
  7. Truke Fit Pro True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 999
  8. Apple Customer Surveys Tip iPhone 12 Rumour of No Bundled Charger Could Be True
  9. BSNL Brings Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  10. Vivo Y70 Price, Specifications Leaked; Triple Cameras and Exynos 880 SoC Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com