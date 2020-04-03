Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 With 8-Day Battery and Dual Cameras Launched

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 has been launched in China with up to eight days of battery life on a single charge and dual cameras. It has an impressive list of specifications which includes 4G support and artificial intelligence (AI) integration. The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 is a little bulkier as compared to other smartwatches mainly because of the camera on the side. It has features like AI safe positioning that allows parents to accurately track the location of their kids.

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4: Price, availability

The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and is available in two colour options namely, Blue and Pink. It is currently up for pre-sale which will end in five days. Customers can make a deposit of CNY 50 (roughly Rs. 530) between April 3 and April 8 and complete the payment between April 9 and April 12. Shipping will start from April 9. The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 is listed on JD.com and the official Mi.com website.

There is no information on availability in international markets.

Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4: Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326ppi. The 2.5D curved glass screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has two 5-megapixel cameras, one on the watch face for video calls and the other on the side. The watch comes with NFC, Wi-Fi, 4G, speakers, and microphone. The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 is water resistant up to 20 metres. It has a 920mAh battery and weighs 296 grams.

The Wi-Fi, 4G support, and the front 5-megapixel camera will allow parents and children to make video calls. With the help of the second 5-megapixel camera, which also has AI recognition, parents can see what is around their kids. The watch uses AI to accurately point the location of the child and has a database of more than 4000 shopping malls, rail stations, and airports across the country. The built-in voice assistant can help children in setting alarms, play music, and help in learning English as well. The watch supports AI evaluation for English language and comes with four modules to help the children speak fluent English. There are a variety of apps for the Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 as well.