Mi Bluetooth Earphones (Line Free Edition) and Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition have been launched by Xiaomi in China. Both the Xiaomi devices were unveiled along with the Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition smartphone and MIUI 12 operating system on Monday. The latest Mi Bluetooth Earphones are powered by the Qualcomm QCC5125 audio SoC that offers a low latency of 80ms. On the other hand, Xiamoi has collaborated with pop artist Keith Haring to bring the new colourful Mi Watch Color. Xiaomi launched its Mi Watch Color smartwatch back in January.

Mi Bluetooth Earphones (Line Free Edition) and Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition: Price

As mentioned, both the Mi Bluetooth Earphones (Line Free Edition) and Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition have been launched in China, however, it is unclear whether the devices will arrive in India.

Mi Bluetooth Earphones (Line Free Edition) have a neckband design and are offered in Black and Gray colour options. The earphones are currently on sale in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,140).

On the other hand, the Mi Watch Colour Keith Haring Edition will be available for purchase in China starting April 30 via all official Xiaomi channels. Currently, the smartwatch is listed on Xiaomi's China website for CYN 899 (roughly Rs. 9,680). The watch-band is illustrated with Haring's iconic graffiti print, with a choice of a black-and-white or multi-coloured design.

The latest edition of the Mi Watch comes months after Xiaomi launched its Mi Watch Color in China. The smartwatch was launched with Stylish Silver and Elegant Black dial colour options.

Mi Bluetooth Earphones (Line Free Edition) and Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition specifications

The Mi Bluetooth Earphones (Line Free Edition) are powered by Qualcomm's QCC5125 audio SoC that supports Qualcomm aptX low latency technology. The earphones come with a low latency of 80ms. Xiaomi also claims that the earphones can last up to 9 hours on a single charge. Additionally, Mi Bluetooth Earphones support fast charging option.

Coming to the Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454×454 pixels resolution. It is equipped with a 420mAh battery that is said to last 14 days on a single charge.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition includes Bluetooth 5.0v, Glonass, and GPS. The smartwatch also packs accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometric pressure sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and heart rate sensor.

Additionally, the Mi Watch Color Keith Haring Edition smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance rating (equivalent to a depth of 50 meters underwater) and it supports 10 exercise modes.