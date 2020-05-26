Technology News
loading

Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi is yet to say anything about the launch of Mi Band 5.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 26 May 2020 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

The alleged live photos highlight the new charger design of Mi Band 5

Highlights
  • Mi Band 5 tipped to pack Amazon Alexa support
  • Mi Band 5 is said to offer NFC support
  • The smart band is speculated to come out in June

Mi Band 5 fitness tracker's existence is yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi, however, ahead of its launch, the smart device is already doing rounds over the Internet. A tipster on Weibo has now shared the alleged live photos of the Mi Band 5 that also highlight its new charger design. Additionally, the tipster also indicated the alleged pricing of the smart band. Earlier this week, a report had suggested that the Mi Band 5 will come with Amazon Alexa support.

In the leaked photos shared on Weibo, the Mi Band 5 appears in Black colour option and its charger is said to feature a "plug-in" type of design. A report had claimed that the rumoured Mi Band 5 will have a larger display than its predecessor, unfortunately, that could not be verified from the alleged live photos.

Mi Band 5 price (expected)

The Weibo tipster has indicated that the Mi Band 5 will come with a price tag of CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,100). There is no information about the launch or availability date of the fitness tracker, though, a report had suggested that the device will likely launch towards the end of June.

Currently, the Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs. 2,299 in India.

Mi Band 5 features (expected)

In terms of the features, the Mi Band 5 is said to pack SpO2 sensor that is used to measure oxygen saturation in the blood. It is also rumoured that the smart band will feature NFC and Amazon Alexa support.

Additionally, the smart band is said to come with a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function that will use heart rate data to inform users of the desired activity level to stay healthy. Lastly, it is speculated that the global version of Mi Band 5 that might be known as Mi Smart Band 5 will carry the model number - XMSH11HM.

As mentioned, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of Mi Band 5, therefore, the aforementioned details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Band 5, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Band 5 features, Mi Band 5 features, Mi Band 5 price, Mi Smart Band 5 price, Xiaomi
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A50 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With OneUI 2 in India Again: Report
HBO Max: WarnerMedia Throws Out Rulebook With Streaming Launch in the US

Related Stories

Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  2. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  3. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  4. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online
  6. How to Apply Online for Permit to Order Alcohol Delivery in Maharashtra
  7. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: What's Different
  8. Realme Smart TV Launched in India With Android TV and HDR10
  9. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Review
  10. Realme Soundbar Teased, Could Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. HBO Max: WarnerMedia Throws Out Rulebook With Streaming Launch in the US
  2. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Spotted on TENAA With Images and Detailed Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy A50 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With OneUI 2 in India Again: Report
  5. SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2: Weather Iffy for SpaceX Astronaut Launch
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price and Specifications
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  8. China Demands US Withdraw Sanctions on Tech Suppliers
  9. Chinese Tech Giant Qihoo 360 Criticises US for 'Politicising Business'
  10. Redmi K30i 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com