Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 With 14-Day Battery Life, Women's Health Mode Launched

The non-NFC version of Mi Band 5 has been priced at CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000) while the NFC variant costs CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,500).

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 11 June 2020 14:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 With 14-Day Battery Life, Women's Health Mode Launched

Mi Band 5 comes with eight colourful strap options

Highlights
  • Band 5 sale in China will commence on June 18
  • The new band has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display
  • The Mi Band 5 is said to offer 14 days of battery life

Mi Band 5, the next-generation fitness tracker by Xiaomi, has been launched in China. The newly unveiled smart band has a standard version and an NFC version, and it is offered with eight colourful strap options. The Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display which is larger than the 0.95-inch screen on the Mi Band 4. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Band 5 can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The band is also water-resistant up to 50 metres and comes with a new magnetic charging dock. The Mi Band 5 will be known as Mi Smart Band 5 outside China.

Mi Band 5 price

The standard or the non-NFC version of Mi Band 5 has been priced at CNY 189 (roughly Rs. 2,000), while the NFC variant of the fitness tracker will retail at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,500). The smart band comes with Black, Blue, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, and Green strap options and it will go on sale starting June 18.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the global pricing and availability of the Mi Band 5.

Mi Band 5 specifications

As mentioned, the newly launched Mi Band 5 comes with a larger 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display that features over 100 new animated watch faces. The fitness tracker now has 11 sport modes and offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Activity Index that helps users track and understand their fitness activity even better. Additionally, to efficiently track sleeping patterns, the Mi Band 5 comes with an improved sleep monitoring system. Xiaomi claims that the sleep monitoring accuracy feature is improved by 40 percent.

The Mi Band 5 further comes with a heart rate sensor and female users can now track their menstrual cycle with the women's health mode. Users will also get social media notifications, music control, incoming calls, text, weather updates and more on the smart band. There's also a new remote-control camera feature that lets users click a photo from their smartphone. The smart band comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

The latest Mi Band supports magnetic charging that lets users charge the device without taking the straps off. Xiaomi claims that the NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 offers 14 days of battery life while the standard version is said to last up to 20 days on a single charge. The NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 will allow users to make payments via the band.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Mi Band 5

Mi Band 5

Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android
Battery Life (Days) 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Band 5, Mi Band 5 price, Mi Band 5 specifications, Mi Band, Xiaomi
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
D2h Appears Set to Launch Combo Offer Providing HD RF Set-Top Box With Magic Stick at Rs. 2,198

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 With 14-Day Battery Life, Women's Health Mode Launched
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Debut in India
  2. Mi Band 5 With 14-Day Battery Life, Women's Health Mode Launched
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Soon, Launch Offers Tipped
  4. 5 Laptops You Can Buy for Working from Home
  5. Acer Nitro 5 With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  6. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  7. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  8. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
  9. BSNL STV 99 Revised to Offer Free PRBT Song Change, 22 Days Validity
  10. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. SoftBank-Owned ARM's China JV Rejects Allegations Against CEO
  2. EU to File Antitrust Complaint Against Amazon Over Treatment of Third Party Sellers: Report
  3. Google Removes 38 Adware-Infested Apps From Google Play: White Ops
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Said to Go on Sale in India Soon, Sale Offers Tipped
  5. Xiaomi, Oppo Said to Turn to Smartphone Imports for India Market as Plants Struggle
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to Receive Android 11 Beta 1 Update Soon: Xiaomi
  7. iPhone 12 Reportedly Seen on EEC Database, iMac 2020 Spotted As Well
  8. Global Fact-Checking WhatsApp Chat Bot for COVID-19 Gets Hindi Language Support
  9. US Podcast Platform Pocket Casts Says Apple Removed App From China Store
  10. Scientists Press Mammal 'Snooze Button' to Understand Hibernation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com