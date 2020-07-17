Xiaomi Mi Band 4C has been launched in Taiwan, as the global version of the Redmi Band launched in China in April. It has a rectangular design and comes in four colour options. The Mi Band 4C delivers 14 days of battery life on a single charge, according to Xiaomi, and does not require a USB cable for charging. It comes with a coloured touch screen and heart rate monitoring, along with fitness tracking and water resistance, all packed into a light weight body.

Mi Band 4C price

The Mi Band 4C by Xiaomi is priced at TWD 495 (roughly Rs. 1,300). It is available in four colour options namely, Graphite Black, Deep Blue, Olive Green, and Vibrant Orange (the colour names have been translated). It is available for purchase in Taiwan and as of now there is no information on international availability for the Mi Band 4C.

Mi Band 4C specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C features a 1.08-inch coloured touch screen with a resolution of 128x220 pixels, 200 nits brightness, and 2D tempered glass. It comes with a 130mAh battery that the company says can last up to 14 days. The Mi Band 4C weighs 13 grams and comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for connecting to Android devices running OS version 4.4 or higher and iOS devices.

The Mi Band 4C has 5ATM water resistance and comes with tracking for 5 sports modes including outdoor running, cycling, exercise, fast walking, and treadmill. You get 24-hour hear-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and sedentary reminders. The Mi Band 4C shows notifications from apps, calls, and lets you control your music as well. To charge the smart band, it needs to be connected directly into a USB port. There is also a tri-axis accelerometer and the smart band can be used to locate the connected device as well.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.