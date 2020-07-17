Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C features 24-hour heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, along with 5 sports modes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 July 2020 15:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Band 4C With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C comes in four colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4C is on sale in Taiwan
  • It is priced at TWD 495 (roughly Rs. 1,300)
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4C has a 130mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C has been launched in Taiwan, as the global version of the Redmi Band launched in China in April. It has a rectangular design and comes in four colour options. The Mi Band 4C delivers 14 days of battery life on a single charge, according to Xiaomi, and does not require a USB cable for charging. It comes with a coloured touch screen and heart rate monitoring, along with fitness tracking and water resistance, all packed into a light weight body.

Mi Band 4C price

The Mi Band 4C by Xiaomi is priced at TWD 495 (roughly Rs. 1,300). It is available in four colour options namely, Graphite Black, Deep Blue, Olive Green, and Vibrant Orange (the colour names have been translated). It is available for purchase in Taiwan and as of now there is no information on international availability for the Mi Band 4C.

Mi Band 4C specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4C features a 1.08-inch coloured touch screen with a resolution of 128x220 pixels, 200 nits brightness, and 2D tempered glass. It comes with a 130mAh battery that the company says can last up to 14 days. The Mi Band 4C weighs 13 grams and comes with Bluetooth v5.0 for connecting to Android devices running OS version 4.4 or higher and iOS devices.

The Mi Band 4C has 5ATM water resistance and comes with tracking for 5 sports modes including outdoor running, cycling, exercise, fast walking, and treadmill. You get 24-hour hear-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and sedentary reminders. The Mi Band 4C shows notifications from apps, calls, and lets you control your music as well. To charge the smart band, it needs to be connected directly into a USB port. There is also a tri-axis accelerometer and the smart band can be used to locate the connected device as well.

 

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Mi Band 4C

Mi Band 4C

Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iOS
Battery Life (Days) 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Band 4C, Mi Band 4C price, Mi Band 4C specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux Now Offers Predefined Backgrounds, Grid View for Up to 12 Participants
Roshni Nadar Malhotra Succeeds Shiv Nadar as HCL Chairman

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  2. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  3. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  4. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. MacBook Air (2020) Review
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  7. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Add-On From All Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  10. Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Roshni Nadar Malhotra Succeeds Shiv Nadar as HCL Chairman
  2. Xiaomi Mi Band 4C With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched
  3. Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux Now Offers Predefined Backgrounds, Grid View for Up to 12 Participants
  4. Apple iPhone Supplier Joins Wave of Tech Investment in India
  5. World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS
  6. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Subscription From All Prepaid Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  7. Ghost of Tsushima Released for PlayStation 4, Costs Rs. 3,999 for Standard Edition
  8. TikTok May Break Away From Its Chinese Parent to Evade US Ban, Says White House Adviser
  9. Leica M10-R Rangefinder Camera Launched in India at Rs. 6,95,000
  10. Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone Listed on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com