Technology News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Launch Set for June 11, Teased to Debut With Colour Display

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is speculated to debut with better battery life over its predecessor.

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 14:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Launch Set for June 11, Teased to Debut With Colour Display

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 was launched in India back in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,999

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch has been confirmed on Weibo
  • Xiaomi has suggested the presence of a colour OLED display
  • Mi Band 4 is expected to offer an improved heart rate sensing

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is set to launch in China on June 11. Xiaomi's Mijia brand has confirmed the release date of the new Mi Band model through a post on Weibo. The Mi Band 4 will debut as the successor to the Mi Band 3 that was launched in India back in September last year. Xiaomi in March this year claimed that it sold over a million Mi Band 3 units since its launch in the country. The Mi Band 4 is expected to sport a colour display and an improved heart rate sensor.

The teaser posted by Xiaomi's Mijia on Weibo confirms the Mi Band 4 launch. The fitness tracker is set to arrive in China on June 11, the teaser highlights. The teaser image posted by the brand also hints at the presence of a colour display panel that has already been rumoured on Weibo.

xiaomi mi band 4 weibo Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is set to launch in China on June 11
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

If we look at the recently leaked images, the Mi Band 4 would come with a colour OLED display larger than what was featured on the Mi Band 3. The new model is also rumoured to deliver better battery life and an enhanced heart rate sensing over the previous Xiaomi band. Furthermore, an NFC model is also speculated that could come as the top-end Mi Band 4 variant.

The Mi Band 4 price is yet to be announced officially. However, it is likely to carry a price tag similar to the previous Mi Band that debuted in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 1,994) for the base variant with Bluetooth connectivity.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 3 in India at Rs. 1,999. As we mentioned, the company in March revealed that it sold over a million Mi Band 3 units in the country since its launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Mi Band 4, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Launches 'World's First QLED 8K TV' in India, Starting at Rs. 10,99,900
iOS 13’s Silence Unknown Callers Feature to Help Users Combat Spam
Honor Smartphones
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Launch Set for June 11, Teased to Debut With Colour Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Review
  2. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  3. 13 Biggest New Features Coming to Your iPhone This Year
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  6. LG’s First 8K OLED TV Is Finally Ready to Reach Consumers
  7. Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  8. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  9. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB Variant Price Slashed in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.