Xiaomi has had a fair bit of success with wearables. It's Mi Band series of fitness trackers has been incredibly popular, especially in India, thanks to its good feature set and low pricing. Xiaomi recently launched a fourth version of the Mi Band, the Mi Band 4, whose global shipments are said to have crossed 1 million units in just eight days. Xiaomi hasn't launched this version of the Mi Band in India yet.

Director of Product Management at Xiaomi, Donovan Sung tweeted this news, where he also thanked Mi fans for this achievement. Sung also stated that this is the fastest the company has achieved this milestone in the history of Mi Band devices. The previous version — the Mi Band 3 — has also been hugely successful. In India alone, the company sold over a million units till March, since it launched the device in India in September 2018. The fourth iteration finally adds a colour display to the fitness tracker, a 6-axis sensor and promises a 20-day battery life. There's no official word yet when Xiaomi will launch it in India, but considering the global demand, it shouldn't be long.

The Mi Band 4 is priced at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,700) for the standard edition, whereas the NFC version costs CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,300) and special Marvel Avenger's package for CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 3,500). The Mi Band was launched in Europe earlier this month, branded as the Mi Smart Band 4.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specifications, features

Compared to the Mi Band 3 that had a 0.78-inch OLED display, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display that has 120x240 pixels resolution and a 2.5D glass protection on top. The new model supports touch inputs as well as comes with a built-in microphone to enable voice commands.

The new features include a 6-axis accelerometer that is said to help monitor physical activities, including cycling, exercise, running, swimming, and walking. Xiaomi has integrated a payments mode on the Mi Band 4. The user need to swipe the screen to show to QR code to make payments on-the-go.

The AMOLED display panel of the Mi Band 4 is capable of providing information about your physical activity as well as notifications on new text messages and voice calls directly from the connected phone. The display can also be used to find the phone or switch the music track with one tap. Similarly, it provides live weather and stock updates. The display of the Mi Band 4 can feature 77 colourful watch faces, six sports modes, and all the information that was available on the previous Mi Band models.