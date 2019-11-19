Technology News
Mi Band 3i Fitness Wearable India Launch Teased by Xiaomi for November 21

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3i will go official on November 21 at 12pm in India.

19 November 2019
The Mi Band 3i appears to be a toned down version of the Mi Band 3.

Highlights
  • Mi Band 3i will be capable of step tracking among other features
  • The teaser image tips a pill-shaped display and black strap
  • It will be positioned below the Mi Smart Band 4 in the market

Xiaomi has begun teasing the launch of a new fitness wearable in India. The company has not revealed the name of its next offering, but the teasers make it abundantly clear that the product in question is the Mi Band 3i. The Mi Band 3i will be launched in India on November 21. The teaser image shared by Xiaomi shows the silhouette of the Mi Band 3i, which appears to have a pill-shaped display and a black strap, but we expect the company to offer more colour options as well.

The official Mi.com website shows a small teaser image of the upcoming fitness wearable from Xiaomi. The poster says “Ignite your fitness journey” and also mentions that the device will be launched on November 21 at 12pm IST. Another teaser shared by Xiaomi on Twitter emphasises on the letter “i” placed three times in a row, indicating that the upcoming fitness band will be called Mi Band 3i.

At this moment, not much is known about the Mi Band 3i's internal specifications, features, and fitness-centric capabilities. But it appears to be a watered-down version of the Mi Band 3. But as per another teaser video from the Xiaomi India Twitter handle, step tracking will be one of the Mi Band 3i's features. It appears that Xiaomi will market the Mi Band 3i as a more affordable alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 that was launched a couple of months ago.

If that turns out to be true, we can expect the Mi Band 3i to be priced somewhere around the Rs. 1,500 mark in India. Xiaomi is also organising a RunWithMi event Energized by Mi Smart Band on December 1 in Bengaluru, and has announced that all finishers will get the Mi Band 3i as a reward. More details about the RunWithMi event can be found here.


Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Band 3i, Mi Band 3i
Nadeem Sarwar
