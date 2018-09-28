Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Mi Air Purifier 2S will go on sale for the first time at 12pm on today, September 28 on Amazon.in and Mi.com; the air purifier will also be available on Flipkart at the same time today. Both of these smart home gadgets will be available across Mi Home and other offline partner stores soon. To recall, Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Mi Air Purifier 2S were launched at the company's Smarter Living event held in Bengaluru on Thursday. Apart from these two products, Mi TV variants, Mi Luggage, and Mi Home Camera 360 were also announced at the event but will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S price in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,999 for the lone variant. The NFC-enabled model has not been launched in the Indian market, and has a price tag of CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100) in China. The new Mi Air Purifier 2S is priced in India at Rs 8,999, lower than the Rs. 9,999 price tag of the first air purifier Xiaomi released in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 specifications

The Mi Band 3 sports a 0.78-inch capacitive display panel with a 128x80 pixel resolution, much larger than the 0.43-inch panel on the Mi Band 2. Other specifications of the Mi Band 3 include a 110mAh Li-ion polymer battery with a claimed battery life of 20 days, Bluetooth v4.2 LE support, and water resistance up to 50 metres.

Dimensions of the budget fitness tracker are 179x469x12mm and it weighs about 20 grams. In terms of functionality, the Mi Band 3 offers step tracking, heart rate sensing, calorie counter, distance counter, and date and time information. Users can also check real-time notifications and perform sleep analysis. Mi Band 3 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9.0 and above.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S specifications

The new Mi Air Purifier 2S sports a OLED digital display that shows information like real-time air quality, temperature, humidity, and offers access for mode toggles. It features a high precision laser filter sensor to filter out particles as small as 0.3-micron pixels, and a 360-degree triple layer filter to effectively keep out PM2.5 matters, allergens, and bacteria. The air purifier now also comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. In Night Mode, the Mi Air Purifier 2S consumers 4.8W power and has a volume level of 30Db.