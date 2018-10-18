Mi Band 3 Now Available to Buy via Offline Stores in India

Xiaomi has made its Mi Band 3 (Review) fitness tracker available to buy via partner offline retail stores in India. To recall, the Mi Band 3 was launched in India late last month, and went on sale via Amazon India and Mi.com the very next day. At the launch event, Xiaomi said the Mi Band 3 will be made available via Mi Home and offline stores soon. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the fitness tracker is now available to buy via offline stores. The development comes on the heels on new festive season discounts for offline stores from the Chinese company.

Launched at Rs. 1,999, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 sports an 0.78-inch OLED display that comes with 128x80-pixel resolution, and the touch button on the display allows users to navigate by swiping up, down, left, and right, and the new Caller ID feature also allows users to see who is calling, and silence (tap) or decline calls (long press). It sports a 110mAh Li-ion polymer battery that is 60 percent larger than the predecessor, and is touted to give up to 20 days of battery life. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 BLE connectivity, and is certified for water resistance up to 50 metres.

The interchangeable straps are made of Thermoplastic Elastomer with an adjustable length of 15.5 to 21.6cm, and are available in Orange, Black, and Blue colour options. The dimensions of the tracker are 1.79x4.69x1.2cm, and the fitness band weighs only 20 grams. The Mi Band 3 can count steps, measure heart rate, count calories, count distance, and display date and time as well. It provides real-time notifications from app messages, texts, and calls, and the Mi Fit apps takes care of sleep analysis and full historical data of all measurements. It also lets you set a periodic heart rate tracking process for regular updates.

Additional features include stopwatch, alarm, and find your phone. Xiaomi also claims the pedometer has been improved, as well the reminder that tells users to stop sitting for too long has been retained. The Mi Band 3 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above or iOS 9.0 and above.