Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 With Capacitive OLED Display, Optional NFC Connectivity Launched

 
, 31 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 With Capacitive OLED Display, Optional NFC Connectivity Launched

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has been launched in China
  • The new Mi Band features a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display
  • It comes with an NFC connectivity option

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 was launched on Thursday at the company's annual product launch event in China, alongside the Mi 8 flagship. The new Mi Band model, which is the successor to the Mi Band 2, comes with a capacitive touchscreen panel and is water resistant up to 5 ATM. It is also touted to deliver up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge and come in three colour options. The Mi Band 3 will go on sale at a price tag of CNY 169 (approximately Rs. 1,800). Xiaomi also has an NFC version of the Mi Band that will be available at CNY 199 (around Rs. 2,100) sometime in September. Details about the price and availability of the Mi Band 3 in global markets haven't been revealed.

Similar to last year's Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 is capable of receiving app and call notifications and has motion tracking as well as health management features. It also has a water-resistant build that is claimed to withstand being submerged in as deep water as 50 metres. Xiaomi notably didn't specify any IP rating beyond the 5 ATM rating. The Mi Band 3 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above or iOS 9.0 and above. Just like the Mi Band 2, the wearable can auto-unlock associated MIUI smartphones for the wearer. Xiaomi also claims the pedometer has been improved. There is also a caller ID/ reject feature, as well as reminder to users to stop sitting for too long.xiaomi mi band 3 image Xiaomi Mi Band 3

However, unlike the Mi Band 2 that had a 0.42-inch OLED panel, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 features a larger, 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display. This new display panel shows incoming call and text message alerts as well as the current time, steps taken, and heart rate count. It comes with 128x80 pixel resolution. The latest Mi Band model also includes a heart-rate (PPG) sensor, and bears a triaxial acceleration sensor. It also provides sleep monitoring features. Further, there is a 110mAh battery, which is larger in terms of capacity over the 70mAh battery available on the Mi Band 2. The battery life is of 20 days, though.

There is Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity that makes the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 compatible with most of Android and iOS devices. Nevertheless, Xiaomi has for the first time brought a NFC version as well that will make it more convenient for users to connect the new Mi Band with their smartphones. The Mi Band 3 wears 20 grams including the strap.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Xiaomi
Vivo X21: Future of Smartphones or Overpriced Gimmick?
MIUI 10 With AI Portrait Mode, New Recents Widget, and More Unveiled
Best AC deals
Xiaomi Mi Band 3 With Capacitive OLED Display, Optional NFC Connectivity Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Motorola Reportedly Building an Android One Handset With Notch Design
  2. Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Band 3, and MIUI 10 Set to Launch Today
  3. Redmi 6 Plus Specifications, Design Leaked Courtesy TENAA Listing
  4. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE With Snapdragon 710, Face Unlock Launched
  5. Xiaomi Mi 8 With Infrared Face Unlock, 20-Megapixel Front Camera Launched
  6. Honor 7C to Go on Sale on the First Time in India Today
  7. Airtel Rs. 299 Prepaid Pack Spotted, Offers Unlimited Calls for 45 Days
  8. Jio Fiber Broadband Plans With Voice Calls Said to Start Under Rs. 1,000
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Grey Colour Variant First Sale in India Today
  10. MIUI 10 With AI Portrait Mode, New Recents Widget, and More Unveiled
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.