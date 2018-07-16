Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition Teased, Launch Imminent

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Band 3 in May, alongside Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 8 SE smartphones. It made the fitness band available in China at a price tag of CNY 169 (approximately Rs. 1,800). Now, the company is teasing a new Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition, hinting at an imminent arrival. The Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition has a translucent strap, and pictures of the fitness band have been posted by the company's official account on Weibo, hinting that the device may be in the offing real soon.

Xiaomi has posted multiple photos on Weibo showing the Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition from various angles. The rubber strap seems to sport a translucent effect, but apart from that, the design of the fitness band remains the same. It's uncertain whether this variant will see enhanced specifications or not. The company has not yet revealed any pricing or availability details of the product as well, but now that teasers are rolling out, an official launch should be around the corner.

For now, the photos show only the White colour translucent strap of the Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition, but it may launch in multiple colour options. To recall, the Mi Band 3 was launched in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options. Xiaomi also has an NFC version of the Mi Band 3 that will be available at CNY 199 (around Rs. 2,100) sometime in September.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 features a larger, 0.78-inch capacitive OLED display. This new display panel shows incoming call and text message alerts as well as the current time, steps taken, and heart rate count. The latest Mi Band model also includes a heart-rate (PPG) sensor, and bears a triaxial acceleration sensor. It also provides sleep monitoring features. Further, there is a 110mAh battery, which is larger in terms of capacity over the 70mAh battery available on the Mi Band 2. There is Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity that makes the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 compatible with most of Android and iOS devices. The Mi Band 3 weighs 20 grams including the strap.