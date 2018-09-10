Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami has expanded its portfolio in India, and launched the AmazFit Pace and AmazFit Cor smartwatches in the country. The AmazFit Pace smartwatch comes with a round dial, and two colour strap options - Black and Red. The AmazFit Cor fitness band has a 1.23-inch display and comes in Black colour only. Both the wearables are exclusively available on Amazon for purchase. The AmazFit Pace is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 and the AmazFit Cor is priced in the country at Rs. 3,999.

Offers on Amazon India include a 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 100 on Visa debit card, credit card or ATM card. This offer is valid for the first two cashless orders on Amazon and will end on September 30. There is also a 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 50 using BHIM UPI or RuPay cards. This offer also lasts till September 30, and the cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay balance.

The AmazFit Pace, as mentioned, comes in two colour options, and while the Black variant is priced at Rs. 9,999, the Red variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. The Amazfit Pace comes with 2.4GB internal storage, stainless steel housing, built-in GPS, GLONASS, optical heart rate sensor, and can track distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation, and even sleep. It is touted to offer up to 11 days of battery life (basic use, 36 hours with continuous GPS and heart rate tracking) on single charge, and the smartwatch is equipped to provide notifications for incoming calls, messages, emails, and other apps, once paired with a smartwatch. The Amazfit Pace sports a 1.23-inch IPS LCD colour touch display with 2.5D Gorilla glass protection. It is IP67 certified, which means it can withstand dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices both, and the onboard storage allows for music and media content to be played wirelessly via Bluetooth while the user is on a run without a phone.

Coming to the Amazfit Cor, the fitness band comes with an optical heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, activity and sports tracker, and can survive in up to 50 metres of water. It can ascertain a 7-day weather forecast, manage alarms, timer, comes with a stopwatch, and packs about 12-days of battery life (100 messages per day, 50 times lift wrist, 1 hour run per week) from a single charge. It sports an IPS LCD colour touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and is compatible with iOS and Android devices both.

CP Khandelwal, Founder, PR Innovations, said in a statement, "We are very excited to bring Amazfit Pace and Cor in the country through our exclusive partnership with Amazon India. At PR Innovation, our retail strategy is to remain omnichannel making Amazfit products available for both online and offline shoppers. We are hopeful on receiving a positive response from India market post the incredible performance with Amazfit BIP and Amazfit Stratos last month."

